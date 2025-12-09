Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Carry Out 105 Strikes In Sumy Region In One Day, Leaving Two Injured

2025-12-09 02:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

In the Sumy community, a 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were injured by FPV drones and strike-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

Damages included a critical infrastructure facility, a private house, windows of two shops, a non-residential building, a passenger car, and a power line.

In the Richky community, two private houses and a warehouse were damaged by strike UAVs.

Police investigative teams and explosives experts worked at the strike sites. Law enforcement inspected the areas to remove explosive objects and document the damage.

Read also: Russian strikes leave two killed and five wounded in one day in Kherson region

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of December 8, Russian forces attacked Sumy, and explosions were heard.

MENAFN09122025000193011044ID1110455792



UkrinForm

