US, Australia hold talks on bilateral relations
(MENAFN) US Secretaries of State Marco Rubio and Defense Pete Hegseth hosted Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles on Monday for a bilateral 2+2 meeting, marking 40 years of formal consultations between the two countries on foreign affairs and defense. Rubio praised the “incredibly strong alliance” between the US and Australia, noting that Canberra has fought alongside the US in every war over the past 50 years. He emphasized that the partnership is strong, resilient, and built on momentum, calling Australia the US’s closest ally.
The talks highlighted several key areas. On the AUKUS alliance, Rubio reaffirmed that the trilateral security partnership with the UK and Australia is progressing at “full steam ahead.”
Another focus was critical minerals cooperation, with Rubio stressing the importance of reliable, diversified supply chains for critical minerals. He referenced the October agreement between the US and Australia to strengthen these frameworks and reduce vulnerability to potential leverage by other nations.
The meeting also addressed a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, including cooperation on strategic infrastructure projects, combating online scams, and broader regional security.
While China was not explicitly mentioned, Rubio’s remarks on critical minerals and supply chains appeared to allude to Beijing, which recently eased export restrictions following talks between Trump and Xi Jinping in late October.
Overall, the meeting underscored the depth of US-Australia ties, ongoing collaboration under AUKUS, and efforts to secure economic and strategic resilience in the Indo-Pacific.
