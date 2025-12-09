Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Red Fort Blast: NIA Conducts Searches In Forest Area In Anantnag

2025-12-09 02:04:04
KO photo

Srinagar- A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches in the forest area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir as part of its probe into the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, officials said.

They said the NIA sleuths, assisted by police and CRPF, brought along two of the accused, Dr Adeel Rather and Jasir Bilal Wani, arrested in connection with the“white collar” terror module.

The two accused had told the investigators about some hideouts in the Mattan forest area of the south Kashmir district, according to the officials.

Further details are awaited.

Kashmir Observer

