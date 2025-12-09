SEC Ends Ondo Probe Dec 2025, Aids Tokenization

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Ondo Finance received notice on November 30, 2025, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closed its investigation without recommending charges. The action removes a key hurdle for real-world asset tokenization in the United States.

Probe Origins in 2023 Scrutiny

The SEC launched its review of Ondo Finance in October 2023. Regulators examined whether the firm's tokenization of U.S. Treasury products and other assets met federal securities laws. They also assessed if the ONDO token qualified as a security.

This inquiry fit a pattern of increased oversight on digital asset firms during the Biden administration. Ondo, a New York-based platform, led efforts to bring traditional finance assets onchain. Its products included tokenized U.S. Treasuries, which drew billions in investments. The review lasted two years amid broader debates on crypto compliance.

Formal Closure Without Action

Ondo announced the probe's end in a December 8, 2025, blog post. The firm received formal SEC notice in late November 2025 confirming no enforcement. Ondo cooperated fully, the company stated. No violations were found.

The decision aligns with changes under SEC Chair Paul Atkins, appointed in 2025. His leadership has softened enforcement on certain crypto cases. This closure marks another reversal of prior actions, similar to dropped probes against other platforms. It reflects a policy review prioritizing innovation with investor safeguards.

Token Price Response

News of the closure lifted Ondo's native token. ONDO rose 4.9 percent to $0.4767 on December 8, 2025, per CoinGecko data. Trading volume hit $142 million in 24 hours. The gain followed a 4 percent weekly increase, signaling market approval.

Investors viewed the outcome as validation for Ondo's model. The platform manages over $500 million in tokenized assets. This regulatory green light could draw more institutional capital to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Path Ahead for Tokenized Securities

The SEC's move bolsters U.S. tokenization expansion. Ondo plans regulated offerings through its Oasis Pro acquisition, which provides broker-dealer services. The firm holds licenses for alternative trading systems and transfer agents.

Broader momentum builds. The SEC's Investor Advisory Committee now studies tokenization's role in modernizing equity markets. Adoption of tokenized Treasuries has accelerated, with global issuers entering the space. Ondo will outline its 2026 roadmap at a New York summit on February 3.

This development aids the shift to onchain finance. Tokenized assets promise faster settlement and lower costs. With regulatory clarity, U.S. firms like Ondo can scale operations. The industry eyes further approvals to integrate traditional markets with blockchain.