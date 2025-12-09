403
Honduran election count resumes amid tight race
(MENAFN) Honduran election authorities resumed counting ballots on Monday from the November 30 presidential vote after a three-day pause, with conservative candidate Nasry Asfura maintaining a slim lead. Reports indicate that, as of 2:09 p.m. local time (2009 GMT), over 91% of votes had been tallied, showing the National Party’s Asfura at 40.11%, just ahead of centrist Liberal Party contender Salvador Nasralla at 39.73%.
The candidate for President Xiomara Castro’s Libre Party, Rixi Moncada, trailed in third place with 19.17%. The pause left Hondurans in uncertainty during one of the nation’s most contested elections in years.
On Sunday, the Libre Party called for annulment of the results, accusing US President Donald Trump of interfering by endorsing Asfura, pledging support should he win, and attacking Moncada, whom Trump has described as a communist and corrupt.
CNE President Ana Paola Hall explained that the delays since Friday were caused by a third instance of “technical problems” that disrupted the reporting system. The election council has faced ongoing challenges, including alleged attempts to breach or manipulate the software used to report vote counts.
