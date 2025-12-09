403
U.S. Announces USD12B Bailout to Farmers Hit by Tariff Policies
(MENAFN) The U.S. government announced a massive $12 billion emergency relief package Monday targeting American farmers crippled by escalating trade war fallout and tariff-related losses.
The long-anticipated rescue plan allocates up to $11 billion in direct, one-time payments to crop producers through the Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Remaining funds will support agricultural operators excluded from FBA eligibility.
During a White House roundtable session, U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted surging inflation, mounting farm bankruptcies, and alarming suicide rates plaguing America's agricultural sector. The President blamed prior administration policies for inflicting widespread economic damage on rural communities.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the USDA will finalize payment rate structures by December's end, with fund distribution scheduled for completion by February 2026.
The relief initiative faced months of delay following a 43-day federal government shutdown that commenced October 1, paralyzing agency operations and stalling critical aid programs.
Trump pledged his administration would eliminate environmental protection mandates imposed on U.S. agricultural equipment manufacturers, promising cost reductions for struggling farmers.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unleashed sharp criticism via X: "Trump wants credit for trying to fix a mess of his making. Trump's tariffs are hammering our farmers, making it more expensive to grow food and pushing farmers into bankruptcy."
He added: "Farmers need markets to sell to -- not a consolation prize for the ones he wrecked."
American agricultural producers continue battling collapsing overseas demand, skyrocketing input expenses, surging fertilizer costs, and plummeting commodity prices—direct consequences of protectionist U.S. tariff strategies.
