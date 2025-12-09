Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Virtuassist Launches $1 First-Week Trial And New Rapid Onboarding System For U.S. Business Owners


2025-12-09 01:16:02
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VirtuAssist, a Virginia-based virtual assistant agency serving more than 1,000 businesses nationwide, has officially launched its new $1 First-Week Trial along with a redesigned fast-track sales and onboarding system that helps business owners secure a dedicated assistant in under one week.

Business owners can begin for just $1
👉

This offer positions VirtuAssist as one of the most accessible and affordable virtual staffing solutions in the country.

A Faster, Smarter Way to Hire a Virtual Assistant

VirtuAssist's new onboarding process removes delays and accelerates results:

New Sales & Onboarding System Includes:

First-week $1 trial

50% off the remainder of Month 1

Same-day consultation scheduling

Credit card capture during the initial call to secure placement

Rapid sourcing of pre-screened virtual assistants

Client choice of final VA after interviews

Orientation and immediate start within days

Book a discovery call directly here:
📅

"The biggest pain point for business owners is time,” said Demario Adkins, CEO.“Our new process delivers real human support faster, simpler, and at a cost every business can afford. Our goal is to help entrepreneurs reclaim their day and scale with confidence.”

Real Virtual Assistants - Not AI

VirtuAssist emphasizes real, human support:

U.S.-managed VAs working U.S. business hours

HIPAA-trained when needed

CRM setup, automations, and workflow support

Sales calling, customer service, admin, scheduling, email management

Specialized support for medical offices, law firms, real estate, contractors, and service businesses

Learn more:
🌐

Trusted Nationwide - With Trademark Protection

VirtuAssist is an officially trademarked brand.
View trademark filing:
🔒 USPTO Serial Number 98744462
USPTO Serial Number 98744462

“As a recognized national brand, we take pride in protecting our name, our clients, and the integrity of the services we provide,” Adkins added.

As Seen On Major Media Outlets

VirtuAssist has been featured on:

USA Today

NBC

CBS

FOX

These placements reinforce VirtuAssist's growing reputation as a leading provider of virtual support solutions.

Perfect for Small Businesses, Startups & Busy CEOs

The $1 trial is designed for:

Solo entrepreneurs

Service providers

Medical and dental offices

Real estate teams

Law firms

E-commerce stores

Consultants

Growing companies needing affordable staffing

Start now for only $1:
👉

About VirtuAssist

VirtuAssist provides U.S.-managed virtual assistant services with live human support, offering administrative help, CRM setup, sales support, customer service, and workflow automation. With clients across all 50 states, VirtuAssist specializes in helping business owners scale faster while reducing operational costs.

🌐 Website:

📅 Book a Call:

📝 Order Page:

