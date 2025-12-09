403
Zelensky refutes proposals to trade land for security guarantees
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday firmly dismissed the idea of giving up any territory as part of the streamlined, US-supported 20-point peace proposal currently under discussion, according to reports. He insisted that Ukraine “has no right to give up its territories” and rejected any notion of trading land for security guarantees.
Zelenskyy noted that “There were 28 points, now there are 20. We have aligned this direction and quite frankly, the non-Ukrainian points have been removed,” repeating that no compromise has been reached regarding the country’s borders.
He stressed that exchanging land for assurances “is not on the table,” pointing to Ukraine’s Constitution, principles of international law, and what he described as a moral responsibility to protect Ukrainian soil.
Zelenskyy also underscored that Kyiv does not support any attempt to sideline the US in ongoing peace efforts, emphasizing that Washington’s military backing and sustained pressure on Moscow remain indispensable. He added, “The Europeans, our partners, are strong, but PURL is an opportunity to buy from the US precisely the weapons that the Europeans, unfortunately, do not have.”
He acknowledged that US President Donald Trump maintains “his own vision” for resolving the conflict—one that diverges from Ukraine’s position—highlighting continued disagreements over the status of Donbas and other occupied regions.
Zelenskyy traveled to London for a series of senior-level discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
According to European officials, the latest EU and US sanctions packages are beginning to weigh on Russia’s economy, giving Kyiv additional leverage in diplomatic talks.
The meetings reaffirmed Europe’s insistence that any ceasefire must be “just and lasting,” while Zelenskyy stressed that synchronized engagement with both European partners and the US is critical as negotiations enter a delicate phase.
