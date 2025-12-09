Retinal Biologics Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Retinal Biologics Market From 2024 To 2029?The market size of retinal biologics has seen a swift escalation in the past years. The forecast suggests it will surge from $25.17 billion in 2024 to $28.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The substantial rise in the historic period is due to factors such as the amplified occurrences of retinal disorders, growing older population, heightened awareness leading to early diagnosis, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and an upward trend in healthcare spending.

Anticipations for the retinal biologics market predict a swift expansion in the forthcoming years. A projected raise to ""$43.55 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% testifies this. This predicted surge during the forecast period can be credited to factors like the widening scope of therapeutic applications, personalized medication, emergence of growing markets, robust biologics pipeline, collaborations and alliances, as well as government backing and initiatives. The forecast period also sees key trends like the adoption of non-invasive delivery techniques, application of real-world evidence, extended indications, streamlining of regulatory pathways, and focus on patient-centered outcomes.

Download a free sample of the retinal biologics market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Retinal Biologics Market?

The escalating incidence of diabetic eye disease is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the retinal biologics market. This disease, a diabetes complication, impacts the eyes leading to vision loss and blindness in individuals with diabetes. Retinal biologics are promising in terms of precise and efficient treatment options, enabling earlier intervention and better outcomes for preventing vision loss associated with diabetic eye disease. For example, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency based in Australia, revealed in December 2023 that 5.3% of the Australian population (approximately 1.3 million individuals) had diabetes in 2022, showing a significant increase from 3.3%. Thus, the rise in diabetic eye disease prevalence is contributing to the growth of the retinal biologics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Retinal Biologics Market?

Major players in the Retinal Biologics include:

. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

. AbbVie Inc.

. MeiraGTx Limited

. Oxurion NV

. Novartis AG

. Amgen Inc.

. Spark Therapeutics Inc.

. Bayer AG

. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

. Merck & Co. Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Retinal Biologics Market?

Developing innovative products is becoming an increasingly significant trend in the retinal biologics market, as major companies strive to cement their standing and build a competitive edge. In May 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a leading healthcare organization from Switzerland, revealed that its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Vabysmo (faricimab) has been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The approval, aimed at treating macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), was earned based on the outcomes of two Phase III trials. These trials demonstrated that Vabysmo could provide early and long-term visual enhancements, outperforming aflibercept in terms of not being inferior. Notably, Vabysmo is the industry's maiden bispecific antibody to be sanctioned for treating 'wet' age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Further research established no occurrence of blood vessel leakage in the retina for subjects treated with Vabysmo, in comparison to those treated with aflibercept.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Retinal Biologics Market Segments

The retinal biologics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-A Antagonist, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-A Inhibitor

2) By Indication: Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Uveitis, Diabetic Macular Edema, Other Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-A Antagonist: Monoclonal Antibodies, Small Molecule Inhibitors

2) By Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-A Inhibitor: Monoclonal Antibodies, Fusion Proteins

View the full retinal biologics market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Retinal Biologics Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led in the market for retinal biologics. It is believed that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report on the retinal biologics market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Retinal Biologics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Site Remediation Consulting Services Global Market Report 2025



Psoriasis Drugs Global Market Report 2025



Scientific Research And Development Services Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: