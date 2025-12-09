403
Ex-UK’s PM gets dropped from Trump’s proposed Gaza “board of peace”
(MENAFN) Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has reportedly been excluded from US President Donald Trump’s proposed “board of peace” for Gaza after objections from several Muslim-majority countries, according to general accounts from individuals familiar with the discussions.
Reports indicate that Blair, 72, is no longer expected to assume the prominent position originally envisioned in Trump’s plan to establish an administrative council for Gaza. Supporters had highlighted his central role in brokering the 1998 Good Friday Agreement during his time as prime minister, but skepticism across the Arab world—rooted in his involvement in the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq—made his inclusion controversial. Blair served as the UK’s Labour prime minister from 1997 to 2007.
When Trump unveiled his 20-point proposal in September to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Blair was the only individual publicly named for a potential role on the council, with Trump calling him a "very good man." The broader plan drew criticism for offering no firm roadmap toward Palestinian statehood and for suggesting that Gaza would be governed under a legal structure distinct from the West Bank. Observers also raised concerns that this approach could further weaken the idea of Gaza and the West Bank forming a single, unified Palestinian polity.
Reports from the region recently noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a discreet meeting with Blair roughly a week earlier as part of discussions about post-war arrangements for Gaza. However, according to sources cited in general reporting, Blair may still be considered for a secondary position. One source said, "He could still have a role in a different capacity, and that seems likely." The same person added, "The Americans like him and the Israelis like him," and suggested the council would involve sitting world leaders, with a smaller executive body operating beneath it.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 70,000 people—predominantly women and children—and left nearly 171,000 injured. The conflict paused under a ceasefire that began on Oct. 10, following more than two years of devastating hostilities.
