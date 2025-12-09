403
OSCE Chair highlights crucial UN partnership for Euro-Atlantic peace
(MENAFN) The head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) emphasized on Monday that close coordination with the UN remains crucial for maintaining stability across the Euro-Atlantic region and beyond. Speaking at a UN Security Council session, she stated that "The UN-OSCE partnership is essential for peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region and beyond. The UN and the OSCE and their staff continue to cooperate for common goals in various contexts," according to reports.
Reflecting on the OSCE’s five decades of work, the chair noted that the organization emerged in 1975 with the signing of the Helsinki Final Act. She explained that "Its principles mirror the UN Charter, sovereign equality, territorial integrity, the inviolability of borders, refraining from the threat of or use of force, and respect for human rights." She added that the OSCE has long served as a guardian of these principles and has consistently pushed member states to uphold them.
Addressing current global challenges, she argued that Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine constitutes "the largest and longest war in Europe since the Second World War." She asserted that Moscow violated foundational international norms and stressed that "each of the 10 Helsinki principles supporting Ukraine and promoting accountability for violations of international law have been at the heart of the work of our chairpersonship of the OSCE."
The chair urged the international community to continue rallying behind Kyiv, encouraging all nations to "support Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace as soon as possible."
She also highlighted ongoing OSCE mediation initiatives in regions such as Moldova, the South Caucasus, and Southeastern Europe. Looking beyond its immediate geographic scope, she said the organization has strengthened ties with partners outside the region, noting that "Euro-Atlantic stability is interconnected with security and stability in other regions, such as the Indo-Pacific region."
Underscoring the importance of collective action, she reaffirmed that "Multilateral cooperation based on international law can and must be the bedrock for international peace and security.”
She concluded by noting that while the Security Council carries the chief responsibility for safeguarding global peace, regional organizations can reinforce and expand the impact of its efforts.
