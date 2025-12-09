403
Trump Set to Issue Federal AI Rulebook Covering All U.S. States
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Monday his intention to establish a unified federal regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, superseding individual state-level oversight across America's 50 jurisdictions.
"There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI," Trump stated via his social media platform Truth Social.
"We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race," he emphasized, warning that America's technological advantage would erode if all states are "involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS."
The president argued that decentralized state regulations threaten to ensure AI would be "DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY."
To circumvent this outcome, Trump announced plans to implement a "one rule" executive order within the coming week.
"You can't expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!" he added.
The forthcoming executive action represents a dramatic shift toward centralized AI governance, eliminating the patchwork regulatory landscape that has emerged as individual states pursue independent approaches to artificial intelligence oversight.
Trump's proposal arrives amid mounting concerns from technology companies navigating conflicting state requirements, which industry leaders contend hampers innovation and creates compliance burdens that could disadvantage American firms in the global AI competition.
The administration's move signals determination to maintain America's technological supremacy by streamlining the regulatory environment, though the constitutional authority to preempt state regulations may face legal challenges from states asserting their regulatory autonomy.
