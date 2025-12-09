MENAFN - GetNews) ReliefNowTM providers share how conservative laser-based approaches may support comfort and mobility for individuals exploring alternatives to medication.







Joint pain affects millions of adults every year, often limiting movement, sleep, and physical activity. As many people look for options that do not rely on medication or invasive procedures, some chiropractic providers are integrating high-intensity medical laser therapy into broader conservative care plans. At ReliefNow Laser Center–Plantation, Dr. Robert Hanopole, DC, says joint pain is one of the most frequent concerns he evaluates in practice.

Joint discomfort can arise from overuse, arthritis, previous injuries, or general age-related changes.“People want to understand why their knee, hip, shoulder, or wrist suddenly hurts-and whether there's something simple they can try before considering medication or a more aggressive intervention,” Dr. Hanopole explained.“My first step is always to evaluate the joint, check mobility, look for red flags, and help patients understand the full range of conservative choices.”

One option some providers incorporate is high-intensity medical laser therapy - a warm-light, non-invasive treatment sometimes described as a regenerative laser approach and known in research literature as photobiomodulation. According to studies published in Lasers in Medical Science and the Journal of Clinical Medicine, laser-based treatments may support local circulation and tissue metabolism, potentially offering comfort for some individuals experiencing musculoskeletal symptoms.1 2

Dr. Hanopole emphasizes that results vary and no therapy works the same for every person.“What most patients appreciate is that the sessions are comfortable, drug-free, and fit naturally into a conservative plan. Some notice improved ease of movement after their appointments, while others progress more gradually,” he noted.

Video Link:

Patients commonly ask questions such as:

.“Is joint pain just part of aging?” Not always - persistent swelling, stiffness, or reduced motion should be evaluated.

.“Can a laser help with arthritis or joint irritation?” Some providers use medical lasers as part of non-drug care plans; responses vary by individual and condition.

.“How many sessions will I need?” It depends on the joint involved, the underlying cause, and how long symptoms have been present.

ReliefNow Laser Center–Plantation focuses on thorough evaluation, evidence-informed chiropractic care, and non-drug conservative therapy options. Dr. Hanopole adds that patients with severe swelling, suspected fractures, or sudden loss of joint function should be evaluated promptly and may require additional diagnostic testing.

Individuals seeking more information about joint pain, evaluation options, or medical laser therapy can visit the clinic page at:

A general overview of ReliefNow's approach to musculoskeletal discomfort is available at:

Website: