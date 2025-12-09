India Condemns Pakistani Strikes On Afghanistan, Voices Concern Over Civilian Casualties

India has condemned Pakistani strikes inside Afghanistan that reportedly killed civilians, reaffirming support for Afghanistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Monday, December 8 and described the attacks as“unacceptable” and urged restraint from all sides.

The clashes in Spin Boldak, Kandahar, involved Pakistani forces targeting civilian infrastructure, prompting retaliation from Taliban forces. Local officials reported at least five civilians killed and several injured, escalating tensions along the already volatile border.

Efforts to mediate a ceasefire, led by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar, have so far failed to produce an agreement. Both Kabul and Islamabad have accused each other of initiating violence in the region.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid highlighted continued Pakistani airstrikes, calling them provocations against Afghanistan civilians and infrastructure, while Taliban forces maintain that their responses are defensive and aimed at protecting local populations.

In a separate development, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday, warned Kabul to choose between maintaining relations with Islamabad or supporting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), labeling cross-border terrorism as unacceptable.

Munir also issued a pointed warning to India, stating that any aggression would trigger a“much more swift and severe” response, highlighting Pakistan's readiness to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India has repeatedly criticized Pakistan's governance, with MEA officials asserting that“democracy and Pakistan don't go together,” amid escalating tensions and increasing cross-border incidents along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier.

Analysts say the recent military rhetoric, combined with ongoing clashes and failed ceasefire talks, underscores a dangerous escalation in the region, with civilians on both sides bearing the brunt of the ongoing hostilities.

