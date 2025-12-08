Biogas Global Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Biogas Global market is dominated by a mix of global energy conglomerates and regional renewable innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced anaerobic digestion technologies, waste-to-energy conversion systems, and integrated biogas upgrading solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability. Strategic initiatives such as government-backed feed-in tariffs, carbon credit trading, and decentralized energy production models are further driving market competitiveness. Understanding the evolving regulatory frameworks, feedstock supply chains, and technological collaborations is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships in the global biogas ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Biogas Global Market?

According to our research, Air Liquide SA led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The Gas & Services division of the company partially involved in advanced biogas solutions, including purification, liquefaction and distribution services. It specializes in upgrading biogas into biomethane for injection into natural gas grids or use as a renewable fuel. The division offers on-site production, cryogenic technologies and carbon dioxide recovery to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. Through long-term supply agreements, it supports industries in reducing carbon footprints while ensuring reliable access to high-purity biomethane for transportation and industrial applications

How Concentrated Is the Biogas Global Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This significant fragmentation highlights the industry's decentralized structure and the dominance of regional and small-scale producers. High capital requirements, varying feedstock availability, and local regulatory policies have contributed to a diverse competitive landscape where numerous small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operate across different geographies. Leading companies such as Air Liquide SA, Engie SA, Kanadevia Corporation (formerly Hitachi Zosen Corporation), EnviTec Biogas AG, and Ameresco Inc maintain a presence through large-scale biogas upgrading, waste-to-energy solutions, and renewable gas infrastructure. However, their limited cumulative market share reflects the prevalence of localized production networks and project-based business models. As governments strengthen renewable energy mandates and promote circular economy initiatives, the market is expected to witness gradual consolidation, technology-driven efficiency improvements, and increased partnerships between global energy majors and local biogas developers.

. Leading companies include:

o Air Liquide SA (1%)

o Engie SA (1%)

o Kanadevia Corporation (formerly Hitachi Zosen Corporation) (1%)

o EnviTec Biogas AG (0.5%)

o Ameresco Inc. (1%)

o Snam S.p.A (1%)

o Wartsila Corp (0.1%)

o Schmack Biogas GmbH (0.1%)

o Gasum Oyj (0.1%)

o Viessmann Group (0.04%)

Request a free sample of the Biogas Global Market report:



Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

. North America: EnviTec Biogas AG, Hydron Energy Inc., Nature Energy Biogas A/S, StormFisher Hydrogen Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Purpose Energy LLC, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, Rev LNG LLC, HoSt Group BV, Archaea Energy Inc., BP p.l.c., DVO Inc., Greenlane Biogas Inc., PlanET Biogas Group GmbH, Raven SR Inc., and Harp Renewables Ltdare some of the leading companies in this region.

. Asia Pacific: VERBIO India Private Limited, GAIL (India) Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Adani Enterprises Limited, Green Elephant India Private Limited, Spectrum Renewable Energy Private Limited, Atmos Bio Energy India Private Limited, Biogas Engineering India Private Limited, AAT Biogas Technology GmbH, Biogass Renewables Pty Ltd, Aquatec Maxcon Pvt Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Mingshuo Environment Technology Group Co., Ltd., Hubei Kexin Environmental Energy Co., Ltd., Asia Biogas Pte Ltd., Beijing Shenwu Environment & Energy Technology Co., Ltd., GPS Renewables Private Limited, Primove Engineering Private Limited, Bharat Biogas Energy Limited, And Harp Renewables Limited are some of the leading companies in this region.

. Western Europe: TotalEnergies SE, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Future Biogas Limited, EnviTec Biogas AG, PlanET Biogas Group GmbH, Zorg Biogas GmbH, Evergaz SA, Veolia Environnement S.A., BTS Biogas GmbH, BtX Energy GmbH, Proweps Envirotech GmbH, Shell plc, Malaby Biogas Limited, Severn Trent plc, and Glanua Group Ltdare some of the leading companies in this region.

. Eastern Europe: Biogas Systems Nord LLC, RosBio LLC, SIBIO LLC, BD Agro Renewables, Dynamic Biogas Development Sp. z o.o., TotalEnergies SE, Polska Grupa Biogazowa S.A., Genia Global Energy Solutions S.L., and Anaerobic Power Biogas Benešov a.s are some of the leading companies in this region.

. South America: a ZEG Biogás e Energia S.A., GranBio Investimentos S.A., CIBiogás – Centro Internacional de Energias Renováveis Biogás, Ennox Biogas Technology GmbH, Ecometano – Biogás, Biomaster leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

Innovative Bio-CNG Solutions is transforming renewable energy supply, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide sustainable alternatives to conventional fossil fuels

. Example: NetXeroC Pvt Ltd Ivys Adsorption Inc (May 2025) assists in converting industrial wastewater into bio-CNG using advanced biogas upgrading technology, including pressure swing adsorption (PSA) and biochemical H2S removal.

. These innovations offer small-to-mid scale manufacturers reduced costs, regulatory compliance, and a clean energy revenue stream

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

. Expanding biogas production capacity to strengthen market presence

. Enhancing strategic investments and partnerships for long-term project financing

. Leveraging advanced biogas upgrading and purification technologies for higher-value biomethane output

Access the detailed biogas global Market report here:



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: