Entergy Hosts Driver's License Restoration Clinic On Empowering Pro Bono Day

MENAFN - 3BL) Entergy recently partpated in, an industry-wide service initiative providing free legal support to low-income and vulnerable residents. Partnering with Jones Walker LLP, Baker Botts L.L.P., the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, and four local judges, Entergy hosted a Driver's License Restoration Clinic at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles in New Orleans. The clinic offered no-cost assistance to residents addressing issues that prevent the reinstatement of their driver's licenses.

“For many individuals, a suspended license is more than an inconvenience – it's a barrier to work, childcare and daily stability,” said Daniel Falstad, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Entergy.“Being able to provide that support and to see people leave with real solutions in hand reinforces the importance of partnerships like this to our community.”

The clinic served 82 residents from Orleans and Jefferson Parishes, providing guidance on documentation challenges, fines, and legal matters that can delay license reinstatement. Attendees reported that the reinstatement of their license would relieve financial and emotional burdens, restore independence, and open pathways to employment. Many participants left the clinic feeling relieved and empowered with renewed independence.

“Restoring a driver's license can be life-changing for anyone who needs transportation for work, school and daily responsibilities,” said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO at Entergy New Orleans.“We are committed to partnering with community organizations whose mission includes removing obstacles that stand in the way of economic opportunity.”

Entergy is a national leader in corporate pro bono work. It became the first U.S. company to hire a full-time pro bono counsel in 2018 and remains one of only three with dedicated in-house pro bono leadership. Since 2012, Entergy attorneys have contributed over 22,000 hours of legal service-an in-kind investment exceeding $6.1 million. Their work supports a broad range of needs, including life-planning documents for first responders, FEMA claims, veterans' benefits, family law matters, affidavits to help families with home ownership and assistance for nonprofits and minority- and women-owned small businesses.

We extend our appreciation to the legal professionals who volunteered from Entergy, Jones Walker LLP and Baker Botts L.L.P., the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles team, and the participating judges whose service made the clinic possible. Through collaboration with valued community partners, Entergy will continue to advance initiatives that promote financial mobility and improve quality of life for its customers.

About Entergy New Orleans

