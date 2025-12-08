Beyond The Server Room: The Logistics Advantage In Data Center Operations
For data center environments – where thousands of unique components, spare parts, and high-value assets must move flawlessly across global networks – these vulnerabilities translate directly into operational downtime. Our research into disruptions between 2022 and 2025 highlights the challenge:
-
87% of companies report more customer complaints after logistics disruptions
66% have lost contracts or business due to supply chain failures
50% lose more than a month of operations in disrupted years
59% lose more than a month of operations in disrupted years
But the report also makes one thing clear: resilience is achievable. Companies that integrate logistics across six or more areas – from inbound parts management to warehousing, last-mile delivery, and ESG-aligned practices – see 40% lower disruption costs and 38% faster recovery times.
For data center operators racing to scale capacity and support the next generation of AI infrastructure, treating logistics as core infrastructure – not an afterthought – is now essential.
Call to Action
Download Without Logistics: Technology Edition now to understand the hidden risks facing data center supply chain – and learn how integrated logistics can accelerate deployments, reduce downtime, and build long-term resilience.
This is the playbook for data center leaders preparing for the next era of AI-driven, always-on infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment