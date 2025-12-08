Sakina Dean, Founder Of Divine Light Behavioral Health And Baltimore's Q92 DJ Quicksilva Launch 10K Toy Holiday Giveaway To Support Baltimore Families

Baltimore, MD - Divine Light Behavioral Health, led by Founder & CEO Sakina Dean, is proud to announce a major partnership with Baltimore's Own Q92 DJ QuickSilva to host one of the largest Holiday Toy Giveaways in the City of Baltimore. Together, they have launched an ambitious 10K Toy Giveaway designed to ensure thousands of children across Baltimore receive gifts this Christmas season.

This initiative comes on the heels of Divine Light's 2025 Thanksgiving Turkey & Sides Giveaway, where the organization provided full holiday meals to more than 1,200 families just two weeks ago. Building on that momentum, Dean and DJ QuickSilva are aiming to 10x their impact for the holidays-bringing joy, dignity, and hope to families who need it most.

A Community Call to Action

Divine Light Behavioral Health is inviting local residents, businesses, corporations, and philanthropic partners to play a vital role in this citywide effort.

Unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off 7 days a week at: Divine Light Behavioral Health 1200 W Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Hours:



8 AM – 6 PM daily Extended hours until 8 PM on Wednesday, December 17th

Participants may also ship toys directly from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, or any other vendor offering direct delivery.

To jumpstart the campaign, Dean has personally committed to purchasing 5,000 toys, representing half of their overall goal. Community support is essential to reaching the full 10,000 toy milestone.

A Mission Rooted in Service

Divine Light Behavioral Health operates programs across two states, serving individuals and families navigating mental health challenges, addiction recovery, and transitional housing needs. Many of the families touched by Divine Light's work face significant financial hardship, particularly during the holidays.

According to CEO Sakina Dean, the motivation for this campaign is deeply personal:

“We show up every day for a forgotten population. We don't want these children to be forgotten on Christmas,” said Dean.“Every child in our Baltimore community-whether connected to our centers or not-deserves the joy of opening a gift on Christmas Day.”

Together with DJ QuickSilva, Dean hopes that community leaders, business owners, and anyone with the means to give will step forward to support this critical effort.

How to Support

Toy Donations

Ship or mail to: Divine Light Behavioral Health 1200 W Baltimore Street Baltimore, MD 21223

Financial Contributions

To support toy purchases directly, please contact: Phone: (667) 309-7643

Email:...

Media Inquiries

Contact: Dr. Stefany Jones

Phone: 267-245-5586

About Divine Light Behavioral Health

Divine Light Behavioral Health is a mission-driven organization supporting individuals and families across Maryland and neighboring states through mental health services, addiction recovery programs, and transitional housing support. Their commitment extends beyond clinical care-into community empowerment, resource access, and compassionate outreach.