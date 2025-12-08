Sichuan Airlines To Resume Its Chengdu-Auckland Route On December 7

MENAFN - GetNews) Sichuan Airlines will resume its direct flight service from Chengdu to New Zealand's Auckland on December 7. As the key airway connecting central and western China with New Zealand, the resumption of flights features 2 additional flights per week aboard the ultra wide-body passenger aircraft A350. With greater transportation capacity and higher frequency, the service will set up a“golden air bridge” for economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between China and New Zealand, while delivering a more comfortable and enjoyable flight experience for passengers.







The Chengdu-Auckland route is operated by flights 3U3811 and 3U3812 on Thursdays and Sundays, with a one-way duration of approximately 12-13 hours. Flight 3U3811 for Auckland departs from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 01:30 Beijing time and arrives at 18:40 local time; and Flight 3U3812 for Chengdu departs from Auckland at 22:00 local time and arrives at 05:35 Beijing time on the following day. After arriving in Chengdu, passengers can easily transit to other major Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Lhasa, and Xiamen on the same day via Tianfu International Airport's efficient transit system, significantly improving overall travel convenience.

On the first resumed flight, Sichuan Airlines specially organized the "Rong City Meets a Thousand Sails" themed event. In addition to Sichuan-style in-flight meals, customized cakes were prepared to add a sweet touch of ceremony to the journey. The interactive sessions were equally engaging, with the cabin crew hosting a prize quiz on Chinese-New Zealand culture and flight route knowledge. Participating passengers received exclusive gifts jointly presented by Sichuan Airlines and Tourism New Zealand. The grand prize featured one lucky passenger winning a round-trip ticket between Chengdu and Auckland.

This resumption not only reflects Sichuan Airlines' proactive response to the travel demand of passengers in both countries, but also marks a key step in the company's“Panda Route” strategic brand, one which aims to facilitate its expansion throughout the Oceania market. In the future, Sichuan Airlines will continue to enhance service quality, expand its transit network, and breathe new life into China-overseas exchanges and the growth of the tourism market.

Moreover, starting December 18, Sichuan Airlines will launch its Chongqing-Kuala Lumpur route, which will boast 3 weekly flights each direction (outbound flights: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; and inbound flights: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays).