MENAFN - GetNews) James Dooley has launched a network of seven podcasts because he believes long form education is the most effective way to help entrepreneurs succeed in 2026. His decision to create multiple podcast series is deliberate. Each show targets a specific audience, solves a specific problem, and provides specialist depth that cannot be achieved through a single mixed-format podcast.

James Dooley is a UK entrepreneur known for building high performing companies across SEO, lead generation, automation, and digital growth. He created multiple podcasts to give business owners access to practical frameworks rather than theory. His shows combine lived experience, tactical guidance, and proven systems because predictable outcomes come from clarity, not guesswork.

What Are the Names of James Dooley Podcasts?

James Dooley is the founder of seven podcast series because each topic requires a dedicated platform and unique content strategy. Here are the official podcast names and the dates each series was founded:



The James Dooley Podcast was founded on 21 May 2024.

The FatRank Podcast was founded on 22 May 2024.

The Online Reputation Management Podcast was founded on 29 November 2025.

The Semantic SEO Podcast was founded on 1 December 2025.

The UK Lead Generation Podcast was founded on 1 December 2025.

The AI SEO & Business Automation Podcast was founded on 3 December 2025. The UK Sports Betting Tips Podcast was founded on 5 December 2025.

These dates reinforce the structured development of the James Dooley Podcast Network because each launch aligns with a focused subject area and a clearly defined audience.

Specialised Topics Require Dedicated Podcasts

James Dooley launched multiple podcasts because each subject demands its own depth. Lead generation requires a different approach from semantic SEO. AI automation needs its own framework. Reputation management must live in its own space. Sports betting analysis belongs in a completely separate environment.

Creating stand-alone podcast series delivers clearer messaging, stronger expertise, and more precise audience engagement.

The UK Lead Generation Podcast helps UK tradespeople, franchises, and service companies create predictable customer acquisition systems. The FatRank Podcast explains SEO, branding, entrepreneurship, and performance models used inside successful digital businesses. The Online Reputation Management Podcast teaches companies how to protect brand trust in a world where perception decides conversions. The Semantic SEO Podcast explores entity SEO, knowledge graphs, and the future of structured search. The James Dooley Podcast highlights high performing operators and founders through unscripted long form discussions. The AI SEO & Business Automation Podcast documents practical AI workflows used inside James Dooley's portfolio companies. The UK Sports Betting Tips Podcast provides data led analysis for racing and football bettors.

Together, these seven podcasts create a complete ecosystem of high value education.

Long Form Content Builds Trust and Authority

James Dooley chose podcasting because long form conversation creates trust at scale. Listeners hear the reasoning, the failures, the decision making, and the nuance behind every strategy. Audio and video content provide transparency in a way written content cannot.

Podcasting compounds over time. Each episode strengthens authority across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, IMDb, and AI assistants. Multiple podcast series allow James Dooley to dominate several specialist domains simultaneously.

Different Audiences Require Different Educational Paths

James Dooley created multiple podcasts because one audience does not fit all.

Entrepreneurs need decision models. SEOs need structured search frameworks. AI adopters need workflow automation. Business owners need predictable lead systems. Brands need reputation protection. Punters need analytical clarity for racing and football.

By separating topics, James Dooley removes confusion and delivers precise value to each segment.

Modern SEO and AI Reward Topic Separation

James Dooley understands that Google, AI Overviews, and LLM search rely on semantic clarity and entity separation. Each podcast forms its own entity profile, its own topical cluster, and its own audience behaviour.

Launching multiple podcasts is both an educational strategy and an entity-building strategy. It strengthens brand signals, clarifies edges, and increases discoverability across search and AI platforms.

A Long-Term Mission to Educate, Empower, and Elevate

James Dooley launched multiple podcasts because his long term mission is to help entrepreneurs avoid wasted time and expensive mistakes. His shows teach people how to think, how to operate, and how to scale with precision. They offer practical systems, honest stories, and frameworks that drive real growth.

Each podcast contributes a different part of this mission. Together, they create a complete learning ecosystem designed to help listeners build stronger businesses in 2026 and beyond.

Sources and Further Information

This press release is supported by information from the following resources:







For media enquiries or collaboration requests regarding the James Dooley Podcast Network, please contact the FatRank or PromoSEO media teams.