Reliability Ratings Vs. The Rockies: Why Even Top-Rated Used Cars Need A Calgary Winter Backup Plan

MENAFN - GetNews)



Consumer Reports rates Lexus and Toyota as reliable, but Calgary Tow Truck warns that winter spares no one. Extreme cold kills batteries and freezes locks regardless of vehicle make. To protect your used car investment, Calgary Tow Truck offers specialized 24/7 flatbed towing, parkade recovery, and long-distance services. Ensure your winter safety with Calgary's trusted roadside experts.

CALGARY, AB - December 8, 2025 - A recent report from Consumer Reports identifies Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda as the gold standard for used car reliability. While Calgary drivers are flocking to these sensible choices, local experts warn that in Alberta's extreme climate, "mechanical reliability" does not guarantee "winter invincibility."

Calgary Tow Truck, a premier local roadside assistance provider, is reminding motorists that the plummeting temperatures of a Calgary winter are the great equalizer.

"We see it every January," says the Dispatch Manager at Calgary Tow Truck. "A customer buys a high-rated used vehicle that runs perfectly in the summer. But at -30°C, a five-year-old battery is just as dead in a Lexus as it is in any other car."

The "Calgary Factor" in Used Car Buying

While the Consumer Reports rankings focus on major mechanical failures (transmission, engine), they often overlook the wear-and-tear items that fail frequently in the Prairies. Calgary Tow Truck advises used car buyers to consider three factors that reliability ratings don't cover:

The Battery Age: A used car often sits on a lot for weeks. In Calgary, a battery older than three years is a liability.

Tire Condition: AWD systems (common in top-rated Subarus and Toyotas) provide false confidence if the previous owner left worn all-season tires on the vehicle.

The Lockout Risk: Cold weather can freeze lock mechanisms, snapping keys or jamming fobs-a common call for roadside crews.



Protecting Your Investment

For Calgarians investing in these high-value used vehicles, Calgary Tow Truck offers specialized 24-hour towing

"Buying a reliable used car is a smart financial move," the Manager added. "Pairing it with a reliable roadside assistance plan is just protecting that investment."

Comprehensive Services for Every Situation

Calgary Tow Truck has equipped its fleet to handle the specific challenges of the region. Their services extend far beyond basic breakdowns:



Underground Access: Many used cars are stored in condos or office parkades. The company specializes in low clearance towing to safely extract vehicles from tight underground spaces.

Highway Safety: For those purchasing reliable cars for road trips, the company offers long-distance towing to ensure you aren't stranded on the highway.

Commercial Capabilities: Their expertise isn't limited to passenger cars; they also provide professional heavy towing for larger commercial vehicles. Community Safety: In addition to mechanical support, they offer Red Nose Towing, a service designed to get both drivers and their vehicles home safely after a night out.



About Calgary Tow Truck

Calgary Tow Truck provides fast, affordable, and professional towing and roadside assistance. Serving the entire Calgary area, they specialize in damage-free flatbed towing, accident recovery, and emergency roadside services for vehicles of all makes and models.