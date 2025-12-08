Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QI QIANG Truck BMS Leads At Shanghai Expo: Low-Temp Startup & Remote Monitoring Innovate


2025-12-08 07:10:41
(MENAFN- GetNews) The 23rd Shanghai International Automotive Air Conditioning & Thermal Management Expo (Nov 18-20) saw DAL New Energy's standout showcase, with three truck start-stop Battery Management System (BMS) models attracting global buyers at booth W4T028. The 5th-gen QI QIANG Truck BMS-emerged as the star, solving core pain points for heavy-duty vehicle operators worldwide.

Engineered for 99% of mainstream heavy trucks (including Foton Auman and Dongfeng Tianlong), the 8S LiFePO4 QI QIANG Truck BMS features 200A continuous current, 3000A peak starting current, and triple intelligent heating-enabling reliable operation at -30°C.“Our 4G+Beidou dual-mode remote monitoring cuts fleet operating costs by 15-20%,” explained a DALY R&D manager. Complementary models like the R10QC(CW) current-limiting BMS and QC Pro vehicle-grade BMS further address overload prevention and harsh environment demands.

As commercial transport electrifies, DALY's focus on heavy-duty needs-from low-temperature adaptability to remote fleet management-positions it as a key global BMS player. The Shanghai Expo success reinforces its reputation for reliable, innovative Battery Management System solutions.

