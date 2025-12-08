Series Of Explosions Rock Sumy As Russians Target Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He urged residents to take shelter, and those who cannot do so to stay away from windows and dangerous areas.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration, said on Facebook that in just half an hour, Russian invaders had launched more than ten strike drones at Sumy. The targets were energy infrastructure facilities.

The city is currently without power. Some critical infrastructure is operating on backup power sources. As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will assess the damage and begin restoration work.

The air raid alert remains in effect. The threat of new attacks continues.

As of the evening of December 8, an air raid alert has been declared in the Sumy region. At around 8 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force warned of Russian drones in the sky over the Konotop district. Later, a warning was issued about the launch of guided aerial bombs.

As reported by Ukrinform, for the second day in a row, the Sumy community has been under constant attack by Russian drones. In the Pishchanskyi district, a married couple was injured as a result of the shelling.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service