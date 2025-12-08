BLOK Digital Provides Updates On Private Placement Financings

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - BLOK Digital Ltd. (NEX: BLOK.H) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "") is pleased to announce that, further to its November 13, 2025 press release announcing a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company ("") at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the ""), the Company has received subscription agreements for the full $1,000,000.

To provide further clarification, and in accordance with the Policies of the NEX, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of Private Placement #1 to settle any outstanding or projected debts or payables, bring the Company's continuous disclosure record up to date (including in connection with the acquisition of assets or combination with a business that would enable its return to the TSX Venture Exchange), as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that further to its November 21, 2025 press release announcing a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,846,154 Shares at a price of $0.13 per share for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Private Placement #2 "), the Company has received subscription agreements and firm commitments for the full $500,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of Private Placement #2 to pursue the acquisition of assets, combination with a business, and/or development and launch of a business that would enable its return to the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company is currently listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and each of the private placements described herein is subject to separate approval by the Exchange. The Company expects to close each financing shortly after the applicable approval is received.

The securities issued in connection with those private placements will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company may pay a commission or finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the private placements described herein, subject to the approval of the Exchange and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

