Are You Seeking Green Card? New USCIS Policy Could Affect Your Timeline. Here's How

2025-12-08 07:01:02
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently introduced an update to the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), often referred to as the work permit.

This modification applies to specific groups of immigrants residing in the United States, including some individuals in the process of seeking permanent residency.

However, the change is expected to affect those moving through the green card application process.

Why it matters?

From December 5, USCIS has restricted the length of both new and renewal of EADs to a maximum of 18 months.

Anyone who received an EAD before that date will keep the full validity originally granted, but when they apply for a renewal in the future, the updated 18-month limit will apply.

(This is a developing story, check later for updates)

Live Mint

