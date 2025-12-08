MOFA Welcomes Signing Of Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act By US President Trump

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)US president Donald Trump formally signed the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act on December 2, following its passage through the US House of Representatives and its unanimous approval by the US Senate on May 5 and November 18, respectively.

“This is the first item of pro-Taiwan legislation enacted under president Trump's second administration,” said the Department of North American Affairs in a press release.“To ensure the continued and steady development of Taiwan-US relations, the legislation further bolsters the implementation of the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020 by requiring that the US Department of State conduct a regular review of guidance governing relations with Taiwan and submit an updated report to the US Congress not less than every five years.”

The smooth progression of this stand-alone legislation during the condensed timeframe of the current session of the US Congress demonstrates strong bipartisan support from the US Congress and executive branch for the deepening of Taiwan-US relations.

Minister of foreign affairs Lin Chia-lung sincerely welcomes this development and thanks the United States for its support.

“Building on the excellent foundation of Taiwan-US relations and adhering to the principles of mutual trust, mutual benefit, and mutual interest, the ministry of foreign affairs will continue to maintain close contact with the US Congress and executive branch and steadily advance the cooperative global partnership between the two sides in a range of fields,” said MOFA.

