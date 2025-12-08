Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 To Examine Infrastructure And Investment As Drivers Of Libya's Energy Growth

The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2026 takes place under the theme 'Infrastructure & Investment Driving Energy Growth'

TRIPOLI, Libya – Tripoli will host the fourth annual Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 from January 24-26, 2026, in an expanded three-day format designed to fast-track infrastructure development and unlock large-scale investment required to drive Libya's next phase of energy growth.

Organized by Energy Capital & Power (ECP) ( ) and officially endorsed by the office of the prime minister, the ministry of oil & gas, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya, this year's summit takes place under the theme Infrastructure & Investment Driving Energy Growth.

LEES 2026 will spotlight the infrastructure projects underpinning Libya's production ambitions, from the modernisation of oilfields to the expansion of pipelines, refineries and export facilities. Central to the agenda is Libya's renewed upstream momentum following the 2025 exploration bidding round – its first in 17 years – which offered 22 on and offshore blocks across prolific basins such as Sirte, Murzuq and Ghadames. The summit will provide dedicated sessions for investors, international oil companies (IOCs), financing partners and engineering firms to examine these opportunities and align with national development priorities aimed at raising oil production toward 2 million barrels per day.

Natural gas and midstream infrastructure will feature prominently, with discussions set to cover export-oriented gas development, associated gas capture to curb flaring, and domestic power generation improvements. The technical program will dive into engineering requirements for upstream rehabilitation, digitalized operations, pipeline expansion and modular processing facilities. Renewable energy infrastructure – including large-scale solar initiatives like the 500 MW Sadada solar project – will also be in the spotlight as Libya advances plans to diversify its energy portfolio.

The summit brings together major international operators and investors – including Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol, OMV and ConocoPhillips– alongside global service companies such as SLB, Halliburton and Baker Hughes. Key institutional players, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya, EnerGeo Alliance and the Libyan Council for Oil, Gas and Renewable Energy, will support engagement around local content, SME development and investment facilitation.

By strengthening cooperation between government institutions, IOCs, financiers and service providers, LEES 2026 aims to catalyse Libya's infrastructure renewal – spanning exploration development, processing, transport and renewable integration. With over 48 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and with major companies re-entering the market, Libya is positioned to reassert itself as a critical energy hub connecting Africa and Europe.

“This year's summit is designed to convert investor attention into tangible infrastructure progress – ensuring that capital, expertise and technology are deployed directly into projects that modernise Libya's energy systems and support long-term economic stability,” says James Chester, CEO, ECP.

Through collaboration, capacity-building and targeted investment partnerships, LEES 2026 underscores Libya's commitment to using infrastructure development as the cornerstone of sustainable energy growth and economic revitalisation.

