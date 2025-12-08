SKDK Appoints Brian Klemesrud As Head Of Creative

MENAFN - PRovoke) WASHINGTON - SKDK has hired political creative Brian Klemesrud to serve as the firm's chief creative officer.

Klemesrud is responsible for leading all of the firm's creative content. He will oversee the teams TV, digital and brand creative teams that handle SKDK's political and public affairs work.

Klemesrud brings more than two decades of experience producing ads for candidates and causes. He worked on Sen. Mark Kelly's first Senate campaign in 2020 and Sen. Martin Heinrich's campaigns. In addition, Klemesrud produced ads for organizations Rights 4 Girls, DSCC, DCCC, HMP, SMP and AFSCME.

“Creative storytelling is at the heart of what we do at SKDK; with Brian at the helm of our creative department, we're going to make the most creative, strategic and effective ads out there for our candidates and causes,“ said CEO Doug Thornell.“We look forward to having him on our team to bring his talents to bear for the campaigns, causes and corporations we serve.”