Srinagar Police Arrest Kidnapping-Murder Suspect After 29 Years

File photo

Srinagar- In a significant development in a nearly three-decade-old criminal case, Srinagar Police on Monday arrested an accused involved in the 1996 kidnapping and killing of a contractor from Nishat area of Srinagar, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Maqbool Sheikh, son of Lala Sheikh, a resident of Tral. He was arrested by a team of Police Station Nishat from Pampore in connection with FIR No. 16 of 2007 registered at Police Station Nishat under sections 302, 364, 342, 201, and 120-B of the RPC.

Officials said Sheikh was involved in the kidnapping and killing of Ali Muhammad Mir, son of Muhammad Rajab Mir, a resident of Brein Nishat, in the year 1996. The crime was allegedly carried out in collaboration with Papa Kishtwari, a dreaded counter-insurgent active at the time in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite sustained efforts over the years, the body of the victim has not been recovered till date, officials said, adding that the case has remained one of the long-pending and sensitive criminal matters in the Nishat belt.

Police sources said the arrest marks a crucial breakthrough in the case, which was registered after investigations established criminal conspiracy, illegal confinement, abduction, murder, and disappearance of evidence.

The involvement of deceased Papa Kishtwari had earlier added to the gravity of the case due to his criminal background and role in multiple violent activities during that period.