Santacruz Silver Announces Effective Date Of Share Consolidation In Preparation For A Planned NASDAQ Listing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced application to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company will consolidate its common shares on the basis of four (4) pre-consolidated shares for every one (1) post-consolidation share (the ""). The Consolidation is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to take effect at market open on December 10, 2025 (the "").

The Consolidation is intended to increase the quoted share price of the Company's common shares to satisfy the Nasdaq's initial listing requirements.

Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 91,346,122 common shares issued and outstanding. Any fractional post-Consolidation share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a share will be cancelled and any fractional post-Consolidation share that is at least or greater than one-half (1/2) of a share will be rounded up to one whole share. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. However, the CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation common shares will be 80280U205 and the new ISIN will be CA80280U2056.

Registered shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., with instructions on how to exchange their existing share certificates for new share certificates representing post-Consolidation shares. Shareholders whose shares are represented by a direct registration system statement will automatically receive their post-Consolidation shares without any further action. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own names will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal, but are encouraged to contact their intermediaries if they have any questions.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapán mine.