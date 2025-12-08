Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Explore New Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) On December 8, a meeting was held between Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Azernews reports that Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who expressed his satisfaction with participating in the "Presentation of the Artificial Intelligence Index in the Islamic World" conference held in Baku, emphasised the importance of events on artificial intelligence and expanding cooperation in this field, and spoke about the importance of programs and projects implemented in the educational and social fields.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, highlighted the importance of cooperation prospects between the two institutions.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum once again congratulated the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on being awarded the "Hamdan-ICESCO" award for educational and social support projects in the Islamic world and other countries.

Leyla Aliyeva noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has always attached importance to education and social spheres during its activity, and expressed her gratitude for the Foundation being awarded the "Hamdan-ICESCO" award.