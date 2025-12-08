Zelensky, Starmer, Macron, And Merz Discuss Security Guarantees For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ukrainian President on Telegram, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Guaranteeing real security is always a joint challenge and a collective effort,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President also thanked the foreign leaders for their support.

Earlier, the Sky News reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Downing Street in London.

The main topic of the talks was diplomatic efforts focused on the US-proposed peace plan and potential“sticking points.”

Security guarantees for Ukraine are one of the key priorities on today's agenda.

Before the meeting, Starmer stated that the leaders would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

“The four of us will have the opportunity to go through the various issues [of the peace plan], to do it privately, and to make progress. It is important that we bear in mind that this conflict is nearly four years old, that Russia is the aggressor, and therefore, if there is to be a ceasefire, it needs to be just – because Ukraine has taken heavy, heavy losses and paid a very heavy price for a war which was not of their making – but it's also got to be lasting, because we know Putin does not respect agreements that don't have hard-edged security guarantees behind them, so that's what we'll be focusing on,” the UK Prime Minister said.

EU Commission:, von der Leyen, Costa and Rutte to focus on peace talks for Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky arrived in London on Monday, December 8.

Photo: Telegram / Volodymyr Zelensky