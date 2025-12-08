Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Growth To Accelerate In Forecast Period (2024-2034), Delveinsight Analyzes Opthea Limited, Regenxbio, Alkahest, Graybug Vision, Alcon Research, Qilu Pharm

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies in the market include - Neuracle Genetics, Inc, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Outlook Therapeutics, Sinocelltech Ltd., Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Michel Giunta, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sylentis, S.A., Skyline Therapeutics, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Novartis, Shanghai Refreshgene Tech, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, Inc., Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., AO GENERIUM, Bayer, and others.

DelveInsight's “Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report:



In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) among the 7MM, with a value of around USD 2,599 million. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

In September 2025, Findings from the AVONELLE-X extension study (NCT04777201) and the Phase IIIb/IV SALWEEN trial revealed that Roche's Vabysmo (faricimab) delivered significant clinical benefits for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV). The company stated that Vabysmo marks an important step forward in treating these conditions, addressing unmet needs in vision care and supporting sustained disease management.

In July 2025, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT ), focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for serious retinal diseases, announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 3 pivotal program with the full enrollment of the LUCIA trial. LUCIA is the second of two identical ongoing pivotal non-inferiority studies assessing DURAVYU for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The first pivotal study, LUGANO, finished enrollment in May 2025. More than 400 patients were enrolled and randomized in LUCIA within seven months, making DURAVYU one of the fastest-enrolling Phase 3 pivotal programs in wet AMD.

In April 2025, Outlook Therapeutics announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted the resubmitted Biologics License Application (BLA) for ONS-5010 (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab intended for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

In March 2025, Opthea decided to halt its COAST and ShORe clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) after the COAST study failed to achieve its primary endpoint. The company also expedited the release of topline data from the ShORe trial, which similarly did not meet its primary goal of improving best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline to week 52. The global Phase 3 ShORe study assessed the efficacy and safety of intravitreal 2 mg sozinibercept administered every 4 or 8 weeks alongside 0.5 mg ranibizumab every 4 weeks, compared to ranibizumab monotherapy.

In December 2024, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), focused on advancing innovative treatments for serious retinal conditions, announced the dosing of the first patient in its LUCIA trial-its second global Phase 3 study evaluating DURAVYU (formerly EYP-1901) for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). DURAVYU is an investigational sustained-release therapy that delivers vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, using the company's proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for long-acting intraocular delivery.

In July 2024, NexThera Co., Ltd. (CEO SaeGwang Park) announced the submission of a Phase 1/2a Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA for NT-101, an eye drop therapy designed to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). NT-101 is the company's first drug candidate developed through its proprietary eye drop delivery technology, offering a non-invasive alternative to traditional intraocular injections for delivering treatment to retinal tissue.

A range of therapies are used to manage Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD), with currently approved treatments including EYLEA (aflibercept), LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), BEOVU (brolucizumab), AVASTIN (bevacizumab), among others. According to our analysis, EYLEA held the largest market share in 2023 across the 7MM, generating approximately USD 4,276 million in revenue

The Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration epidemiology based on gender analyzed that prevalence of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration is higher than Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration The Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market dynamics.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) is a chronic eye condition that affects the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision. It is a progressive disease that can lead to significant vision loss if left untreated.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Prevalent Cases of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers



Increasing prevalence of wet AMD

Development in the field of gene therapy

Robust pipeline Novel oral formulations for the treatment of wet AMD

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers



High cost of treatment

Competitive treatment landscape

Emerging biosimilars Low compliance

Scope of the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies: Neuracle Genetics, Inc, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Outlook Therapeutics, Sinocelltech Ltd., Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Michel Giunta, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sylentis, S.A., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc., Skyline Therapeutics, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Novartis, Shanghai Refreshgene Tech, Hangzhou Jiayin Biotech Ltd, TOT Biopharm Co., Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, Inc., Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., AO GENERIUM, Bayer, and others

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration current marketed and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration emerging therapies

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market drivers and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

3. SWOT analysis of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

4. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Overview at a Glance

6. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Disease Background and Overview

7. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

9. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs

11. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Therapies

12. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers

16. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers

17. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Appendix

18. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

