Musculoskeletal Pain Treatment Market Size (7MM) Is Expected To Grow At A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Musculoskeletal Pain Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth analysis of musculoskeletal pain epidemiology, market, and clinical development in musculoskeletal pain. In addition to this, the report provides historical and forecasted epidemiology and market data as well as a detailed analysis of the musculoskeletal pain market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Unlock key insights into the Musculoskeletal Pain Market! Download DelveInsight's comprehensive report to explore market trends, pipeline analysis, and emerging therapies @ Musculoskeletal Pain Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report



The total 7MM prevalent cases of musculoskeletal pain in 2023 were around 147 million out of which the highest cases were seen in the United States.

EU4 and the UK accounted for 56 million cases in 2023. Among EU4 and the UK, France had the highest prevalent cases in 2023, followed by the United Kingdom. Conversely, Germany reported the lowest number of prevalent cases that year.

Assessments as per DelveInsight's analysts showed that the highest number of musculoskeletal pain cases were reported in the 45–64 years age group, followed by the 18-44 years age group.

In 2023, there were approximately 36 million prevalent cases of musculoskeletal pain among males and approximately 41 million prevalent cases among females in the United States.

The leading Musculoskeletal Pain Companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharma Global FZE, Flexion Therapeutics, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Anika Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Virios Therapeutics, Camurus, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Seikagaku Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Moebius Medical, Antibe Therapeutics, Aesculap Biologics, VivaTech, Xalud Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Charleston Laboratories and others. Promising Musculoskeletal Pain Therapies such as EB-001, Lumiracoxib, Cyclobenzaprine, Diclofenac and Paracetamol, MEDI7352, and others.

Stay ahead in the competitive landscape of the Musculoskeletal Pain Market. Access DelveInsight's in-depth market analysis and strategic insights today! Click here for more @ Musculoskeletal Pain Treatment Market Size

Musculoskeletal Pain Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Musculoskeletal Pain Diagnosed prevalent cases

Musculoskeletal Pain Age-specific cases Musculoskeletal Pain Gender-specific cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Musculoskeletal Pain epidemiology trends @ Musculoskeletal Pain Prevalence

Musculoskeletal Pain Marketed Drugs

ZILRETTA: Flexion Therapeutics

ZILRETTA/ FX006 (triamcinolone acetonide) is an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain. It is the first and only extended-release, intra-articular therapy for patients confronting osteoarthritis knee pain. It employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide, a commonly administered, immediate-release corticosteroid, with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief. ZILRETTA received approval from the US FDA in October 2017. The pivotal Phase III trial, on which the approval of ZILRETTA was based, showed that the drug significantly reduced osteoarthritis knee pain for 12 weeks, with some people experiencing pain relief through Week 16.

LOQOA Tape: Taisho Pharmaceutical

Loqoa Tape (S-flurbiprofen, mentha oil) is a transdermal anti-inflammatory analgesic patch formulation indicated to treat osteoarthritis pain and inflammation. LOQOA Tape was co-developed by Taisho Pharmaceutical and Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings' consolidated subsidiary TOKUHON. It is marketed in Japan by Taisho Toyama Pharmaceutical and Teijin Pharma. In September 2015, LOQOA Tape was approved to treat osteoarthritis pain and inflammation in Japan. In Phase III clinical trials in which a flurbiprofen gel patch was administered as a controlled drug to patients with osteoarthritis of the knee joint, LOQOA Tape as a patch formulation to be applied once a day was found to significantly improve the pain in the patient's knee joints. Regarding the safety profile, a 52-week long-term drug administration study confirmed that LOQOA Tape possesses good tolerability for patients with osteoarthritis.

Musculoskeletal Pain Emerging Drugs

Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast

Rexlemestrocel-L/MPC-06-ID is a candidate for treating chronic low back pain (CLBP) caused by disc degeneration. It is being developed for patients who have exhausted conservative treatment options, may have failed epidural steroid injections, and have no further treatment option other than invasive and costly surgical interventions. Mesoblast completed the Phase III trial of rexlemestrocel-L for CLBP. The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L alone or combined with Hyaluronic Acid (HA) in subjects with chronic low back pain. It was seen that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L + HA carrier resulted in at least 2 years of pain reduction with opioid-sparing activity in patients with CLBP due to degenerative disc disease.

TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company

TLC599 is Taiwan Liposome's proprietary BioSeizer formulation of dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) designed to provide sustained pain management for up to 24 weeks. TLC599 has the potential to enable patients to receive both immediate and sustained benefits from the local delivery of a highly potent and clinically validated steroid that typically has a very short half-life. It is the world's first multilamellar and multivesicular lipid formulation of DSP for osteoarthritis and provides fast onset and sustained release of up to 6 months. TLC599 could achieve usage in 26% of all US knee OA patients. It is presently being studied in Phase III to treat osteoarthritis.

Discover the future of Musculoskeletal Pain Treatments with DelveInsight's latest market report. Get expert insights and forecasts-download now! @ Musculoskeletal Pain Market Drivers and Barriers

Musculoskeletal Pain Therapeutics Market

Musculoskeletal pain is often managed with a variety of drug classes, depending on the severity and underlying cause of the pain. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly used to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain. For more severe pain, opioids like tramadol or oxycodone may be prescribed, although these are used cautiously due to their potential for addiction. Muscle relaxants, such as cyclobenzaprine, are also employed to ease muscle spasms. One of the most common classes is cyclooxygenase (COX) inhibitors, found in NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, naproxen, and celecoxib.

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Outlook

The market outlook for musculoskeletal pain management is promising, with significant advancements in both marketed and emerging therapies. ZILRETTA, from Flexion Therapeutics, remains a key player, offering extended-release pain relief for osteoarthritis knee pain through innovative microsphere technology. Similarly, Taisho Pharmaceutical's LOQOA Tape, a transdermal patch for osteoarthritis pain, has shown strong safety and efficacy in long-term studies. Emerging therapies like Mesoblast's Rexlemestrocel-L and Taiwan Liposome's TLC599, which offer sustained pain relief for chronic low back pain and osteoarthritis, respectively, further highlight the potential for improved patient outcomes and market expansion in pain management.

Explore the dynamics of the Musculoskeletal Pain Market with DelveInsight. From market size to emerging drugs-find it all in our latest report. Read now! @ Musculoskeletal Pain Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Scope of the Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Musculoskeletal Pain Companies- Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharma Global FZE, Flexion Therapeutics, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Anika Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Virios Therapeutics, Camurus, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Seikagaku Corporation, Propella Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Moebius Medical, Antibe Therapeutics, Aesculap Biologics, VivaTech, Xalud Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Charleston Laboratories and others.

Musculoskeletal Pain Therapies- EB-001, Lumiracoxib, Cyclobenzaprine, Diclofenac and Paracetamol, MEDI7352, and others.

Musculoskeletal Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Musculoskeletal Pain Current Marketed and Musculoskeletal Pain Emerging Therapies

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Dynamics: Musculoskeletal Pain market drivers and Musculoskeletal Pain market barriers Musculoskeletal Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Musculoskeletal Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Overview at a Glance

4 Executive Summary of Musculoskeletal Pain

5 Key Events

6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain

9 Epidemiology and Patient Population

10 Musculoskeletal Pain Patient Journey

11 Musculoskeletal Pain Marketed Drugs

12 Musculoskeletal Pain Emerging Drugs

13 Musculoskeletal Pain: 7 Major Market Analysis

14 KOL Views

15 SWOT Analysis

16 Musculoskeletal Pain Unmet Needs

17 Market Access and Reimbursement

18 Appendix

19 DelveInsight Capabilities

20 Disclaimer

21 About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.