Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 45+ Key Companies Delveinsight

On December 07, 2025 - The study marks the first-ever randomized controlled trial evaluating a bispecific antibody combination in this setting, revealing that the approach may deliver an outpatient-friendly alternative to chemotherapy while maintaining a strong safety profile. In the trial, patients demonstrated a remarkably higher treatment response, highlighted by nearly an 80% reduction in the risk of death or disease progression when epcoritamab was administered in combination with the standard second-line regimen, compared to using the standard regimen alone.

On December 05, 2025- Celgene initiated a phase 2 study is to assess the efficacy and safety of golcadomide in combination with rituximab in participants with newly diagnosed advanced stage Follicular Lymphoma (FL).

On December 04, 2025- Epizyme Inc. announced a phase 1b/3 Double-Blind, Randomized, Active-Controlled, 3-Stage, Biomarker Adaptive Study Of Tazemetostat Or Placebo In Combination With Lenalidomide Plus Rituximab In Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma.

On December 04, 2025- AstraZeneca conducted a Phase III, multicentre, open-label study evaluating the efficacy, safety and the degree of added benefit of the AZD0486 plus rituximab combination compared to Investigator's choice of 3 standard immunochemotherapy regimen, conducted in participants with untreated FL.

The leading Follicular Lymphoma Companies such as Mab Works, AstraZeneca, ADC Therapeutics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Nurix, InnoCare Pharma, LTZ Therapeutics, Hutchmed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, InnoCare Pharma, TriSalus Life Sciences, BeiGene and others. Promising Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies such as DRL_RI (Proposed rituximab biosimilar), MabThera®, Epcoritamab, Rituximab, Lenalidomide, and others.

Follicular Lymphoma Overview

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is a slow-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell integral to the immune system. It is characterized by the formation of abnormal lymphoid follicles in lymph nodes and other lymphatic tissues. Accounting for about 20% of all NHL cases, FL typically presents with painless lymphadenopathy, often accompanied by symptoms like fatigue, night sweats, or unintentional weight loss in advanced stages. While generally considered indolent, FL can transform into a more aggressive form of lymphoma, necessitating vigilant monitoring. Advances in treatment, including immunotherapy and targeted therapies, have significantly improved outcomes for patients with this condition.

Follicular Lymphoma Emerging Drugs

MIL62: MAB WORKS

MIL62 is a third-generation anti-CD20 antibody with a unique competitive position. MIL62 is the first domestically developed third-generation anti-CD20 antibody entering Phase III registration trial in China. MIL62 is self-developed by leveraging our ADCC-enhanced antibody platform. In in vitro and in vivo studies, MIL62 demonstrates stronger ADCC and anti-tumor activities than rituximab (first-generation anti-CD20 antibodies) and obinutuzumab (other third-generation anti-CD20 antibody). The company is implementing critical clinical development strategies to first pursue marketing approval from the NMPA for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory FL patients and DLBCL patients. At the same time, MIL62 is being developed for previously untreated FL and DLBCL patients (a significantly larger patient population) by demonstrating clinical superiority over rituximab. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

AZD0486: AstraZeneca

AZD0486, also known as TNB-486, is an innovative bispecific antibody targeting CD19 and CD3, designed to enhance T-cell-mediated destruction of malignant B cells, particularly in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). AZD0486 functions by engaging T-cells to attack B-cell malignancies, thereby circumventing some limitations associated with traditional therapies. Its design incorporates a low-affinity anti-CD3 moiety, which helps mitigate severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a common side effect of T-cell engagers. This unique feature allows for a more controlled immune response, potentially leading to better safety profiles. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma.

Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

Abexinostat (Abx) is a novel, potent, orally administered pan-histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDACi) developed by Xynomic Pharmaceuticals. It is designed to maintain effective anti-tumor concentrations through twice-daily (BID) dosing. Abexinostat targets multiple HDAC enzymes, which are involved in the deacetylation of histones, leading to chromatin remodeling and regulation of gene expression. By inhibiting HDACs, Abexinostat causes the accumulation of acetylated histones, promoting apoptosis, cell cycle arrest, and inhibition of angiogenesis in cancer cells. Additionally, Abexinostat acts as a Rad51 recombinase inhibitor, interfering with DNA repair mechanisms, which enhances its anti-cancer activity. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma.

ABBV-319: AbbVie

ABBV-319 is a CD19-targeting antibody-drug conjugate engineered to reduce glucocorticoid-associated toxicities while possessing 3 distinct mechanisms of action (MOA) to increase therapeutic efficacy: (1) antibody-mediated delivery of a glucocorticoid receptor modulator (GRM) payload to activate apoptosis, (2) inhibition of CD19 signaling, and (3) enhanced fragment crystallizable (Fc)–mediated effector function via afucosylation of the antibody backbone. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Follicular Lymphoma.

NX-2127: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

NX-2127 is an oral small molecule degrader of BTK and cereblon neosubstrates IKZF1 (Ikaros) and IKZF3 (Aiolos). Cereblon immunomodulatory drugs that induce degradation IKZF1 and IKZF3 such as lenalidomide and pomalidomide are FDA approved for a variety of hematologic malignancies including multiple myeloma, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma. We hypothesize that the combination of BTK degradation and cereblon immunomodulatory activity will have enhanced therapeutic benefit in patients suffering from a variety of B-cell malignancies. Initial clinical data support the activity of NX-2127 in patients whose tumors harbor either wild-type BTK or BTK with mutations conferring clinical resistance to FDA approved agents. Initial clinical data also confirm potent BTK degradation with once daily oral dosing. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma.

