Socal Fire Pits Elevates Online Presence With Houzz Listing: Connecting Clients With Premium Outdoor Fire Features

So Cal Fire Pits has announced the expansion of its digital footprint with a listing on Houzz, the home remodeling and design platform. The profile is intended to make it easier for homeowners and design professionals to discover the company's outdoor fire features and connect directly for consultations and orders. Houzz connects homeowners and home professionals, and its Find Professionals directory facilitates project discovery, portfolio browsing, and outreach.

“A presence on Houzz meets customers where they plan projects,” the So Cal Fire Pits spokesperson said.“Our profile gives prospective clients a clear view of our work, product options, and approach, and a direct line to our team for questions and proposals.” Beyond browsing photos and product information, Houzz profiles offer homeowners the option to call, send a message through the platform, or visit a professional's website, helping to streamline the first contact and scheduling process.

Based in Southern California, So Cal Fire Pits serves clients online and at its showroom in Anaheim. The company's catalog includes fire pit tables, fire pits and bowls, glass wind guards and screens, grills, outdoor furniture, outdoor fireplaces, and outdoor heaters. In addition to its e‐commerce storefront, the showroom allows clients to evaluate finishes, sizes, and fuel configurations in person. The business highlights a specialization in COOKE fire pit tables and carries additional brands used widely in residential and commercial settings, including Outdoor GreatRoom, American Fyre Designs, Infratech, Twin Eagles, and Fire Magic.

The Houzz listing is designed to centralize reference information for homeowners, contractors, and designers seeking category‐specific solutions, including product specifications, finish options, and compatible accessories. For clients who prefer guidance, So Cal Fire Pits notes that its team provides expert support during selection and installation, along with custom options to fit site requirements. Materials and accessories available through the company include stainless‐steel burners and tempered‐glass wind guards for year‐round performance.

“Our aim is to make outdoor heating projects straightforward; from choosing the fuel type and materials to selecting safety accessories and coordinating installation,” a top company representative said.“Whether it's a small patio or a hospitality venue, we help clients balance design, performance, and maintenance considerations.” The company's site also highlights free white‐glove delivery in Southern California, complementing its consultative support with logistics designed for busy homeowners and trade partners.

The move to Houzz complements the retailer's existing channels by bringing portfolio content, brand information, and contact options into a venue already used by homeowners researching outdoor features. Industry guidance from Houzz describes professional profiles as an online billboard, portfolio, and résumé for prospective clients, noting that millions of homeowners use the platform each month to get ideas and find professionals; a context the company expects will help qualified buyers evaluate options efficiently.

The So Cal Fire Pits profile can be found on Houzz, alongside directory listings for fireplace and fire‐feature specialists in Southern California. Product details and customer support remain available via the company's website and at its Anaheim showroom.