Multi-State Acquisition And Proprietary AI-Powered Technology Aims To Transform The Multi-Trillion-Dollar US Real Estate Services Market: Realpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE)

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE ) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. AIRE is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, AIRE is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership.

Thomas Kutzman to Lead Brokerage Division as CEO of reAlpha Realty

On December 3rd AIRE announced the appointment of Thomas Kutzman as Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Realty, the Company's real estate brokerage division.

Kutzman joined reAlpha Realty as part of the AIRE acquisition of Prevu, Inc. in November 2025. As co-founder of Prevu, he helped build an innovative digital homebuying platform, operating across 12 states and Washington, D.C. Under his leadership, Prevu was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and became known for its technology-forward, transparent, and consumer-centric brokerage model.







As CEO of reAlpha Realty, Kutzman will lead the strategic development and national expansion of the AIRE real estate business. His responsibilities include shaping the long-term vision for reAlpha's brokerage platform, strengthening alignment with the AIRE mortgage and title operations, and advancing a unified model that improves efficiency, customer experience, and agent productivity across key markets. He will oversee the integration of Prevu's technology and operational capabilities into the AIRE real estate ecosystem while building the foundation for a scaled, technology-driven brokerage that supports the AIRE multi-service growth plan.

AIRE Acquires Prevu to Expand Multi-State Footprint and Offer Its Integrated Realty and Mortgage Services in Multiple States

On November 25th AIRE announced the acquisition of Prevu Inc, a digital homebuying platform with real estate brokerage operations across 12 states and Washington, D.C. The acquisition expands the AIRE licensed real estate footprint into 11 new markets and represents a step-change in the Company's multi-service expansion, unifying realty and mortgage capabilities to support a broader national footprint.

Founded and headquartered in New York, Prevu is a digital-first, rebate-oriented brokerage model with more than 1,000 completed transactions, a 5-star Google rating, and an established homebuyer lead flow. Its proprietary platform is designed to streamline transactions, enhance agent productivity, and deliver a more efficient and transparent consumer experience. Prevu's technology aligns closely with the AIRE product vision and AIRE management believes Prevu is well-positioned to integrate with Claire and internal automation workflows, creating meaningful opportunities to further strengthen the unified homebuying platform.

The acquisition marks the start of a structured integration process to bring Prevu's brokerage operations, technology, and team into the AIRE unified homebuying platform. Early integration planning is underway to ensure continuity and focus on alignment as the companies begin combining their realty capabilities.

AIRE Launches Internal AI-Powered Engagement Assistant to Automate Lead Management and Streamline Mortgage Workflow

On November 17th AIRE announced the launch of its internal AI-powered Engagement Assistant, a multi-agent system designed to handle top-of-the-funnel lead qualification, appointment booking, and other pre-application workflows, helping improve scalability and efficiency across mortgage operations.

Recent performance results of the internal AI-powered Engagement Assistant have shown clear improvements across key front-end mortgage workflows. The AIRE system increased borrower lead engagement by more than 90 percent, improved appointment conversion by over 200 percent, and generated an increase of more than 140 percent in completed applications compared to manual outreach processes. These results reflect the system's ability to accelerate borrower's connection to licensed loan officers for personalized support and maintain consistent follow-up for remaining prospects. The system is designed to provide timely, organized information to the sales team while preserving compliance and data integrity across communication workflows.

The internal system works seamlessly within the AIRE customer relationship management system (“CRM”). A customer support assistant welcomes new prospects, assesses the borrower's intent, answers routine inquiries that do not require a licensed mortgage professional, and organizes borrower information so licensed team members can respond efficiently. A loan application assistant guides early-stage borrowers through digital intake forms, capturing their key goals and application information. An appointment booking assistant schedules consultations for borrowers ready to move forward with the mortgage process, managing appointment confirmations, rescheduling, and follow-ups.

According to a 2024 consumer survey, the first professional to engage a motivated borrower is most likely to win the business, reinforcing the need for rapid, consistent outreach. An industry study shows that 78 percent of customers buy from the first company that responds to their inquiry, and reaching out to a prospective borrower within five minutes can increase qualification rates more than twenty times compared to a 30-minute delay. Research shows that more than 30 percent of inbound leads receive no follow-up, resulting in substantial lost opportunity.







The AIRE system addresses this gap by automating initial screening and customer engagement, enabling timely outreach within regulated hours and ensuring that qualified borrowers are efficiently routed to loan officers. AIRE use of the internal AI-Powered Engagement Assistant helps ensure that borrowers interested in AIRE Mortgage automatically receive a timely, topical response to their inquiry.

In addition, the system is built for proactive and compliant borrower engagement. It enables timely outreach informed by borrower intent signals and provides consistent follow-up through personalized and brand-aligned conversations. Each interaction is captured in the CRM with full context, giving loan officers visibility into borrower goals and history while maintaining compliance through encryption and audit-ready records. With the internal assistant handling repetitive outreach and pre-qualification tasks, loan officers have more time to focus on what matters most, building relationships and guiding borrowers through successful applications.

This launch represents the latest addition to the AIRE AI-enabled product stack. It builds on the earlier launch of the internal AI Loan Officer Assistant, which automates document classification, extraction, and validation for loan officers. The two products are expected to work together to reduce administrative burden, increase operational efficiency, and allow loan officers to focus on building stronger relationships with borrowers.

