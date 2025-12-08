RTA Expands Trial Taxi Ride-Sharing Services Following Substantial Growth In Demand

Shakri: Service achieved a huge increase of 228% in the number of riders since launch

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 8th December 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to expand the scope of the taxi ride-sharing service for a six-month trial period, with the pilot scheduled to begin during the coming period. The decision follows the strong success the initiative has achieved since its launch last year, providing shared taxi trips from Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai to Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. The service has witnessed significant uptake from diverse segments of the community, who regard it as a convenient, fast and reasonably priced mobility option.

Providing further details, Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA's Public Transport Agency, said:“Since its launch last year, the shared taxi service operating between Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi has recorded a huge increase of 228% in the number of riders choosing it for travel between the two emirates. This strong demand has encouraged us to expand the service on a trial basis to include two additional locations: Al Maktoum International Airport, with routes to Dubai Marina Mall, Business Bay Metro Station and Palm Jumeirah - Atlantis Monorail Station; and Dubai World Trade Centre, with routes to Business Bay Metro Station, Al Satwa Bus Station and Dubai Marina Mall.”

Shakri added:“The decision to introduce new locations on trial basis follows field studies and a detailed analysis of potential routes for the taxi ride-sharing service in the emirate. The objective is to reduce fare costs for riders, particularly those who rely on this mode of transport within Dubai.”

One of the key objectives RTA aims to achieve through this initiative is helping to reduce traffic congestion by enabling multiple riders to share a single taxi. This approach contributes to smoother traffic flow and provides clear environmental benefits, including reducing the carbon footprint.

The service has also helped curb unlicensed transport while offering riders safe, smooth and comfortable mobility onboard RTA taxis, which are equipped with features that enhance passenger safety and comfort, such as cameras linked to the Operations Control Centre as well as cameras that monitor driver performance.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 853 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Monday, December 8, 2025 3:17:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: UAE showcases strong presence at the World FoodTech 2025 For...