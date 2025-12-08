Telix (TLX) Facing Securities Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Dual Regulatory Failures: SEC Subpoena & FDA CRL On CMC/Supply Chain Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman reminds investors that the deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit against Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) is January 9, 2026.

The lawsuit follows a series of regulatory setbacks and steep stock declines, including a 21% drop after the final regulatory news. The complaint alleges that Telix and its executives materially overstated the developmental progress of its therapeutic candidates (specifically TLX591 and TLX592 ) and misrepresented the reliability and regulatory compliance of its third-party supply chain and manufacturing partners.

Legal Analysis: Dual Regulatory Failures & Supply Chain Deception

The complaint highlights two distinct regulatory events that allegedly corrected the market's misperception of Telix's business, operation and prospects:



Alleged Regulatory Failure Alleged Disclosure Event & Stock Impact Key Legal Issues SEC Investigation On July 22, 2025, Telix revealed an SEC Subpoena relating to disclosures on the development of its prostate cancer therapeutic candidates ( TLX591 / TLX592 ). Whether TLX made misleading disclosures on drug development progress. FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) On August 28, 2025, the FDA rejected the Zircaix (TLX250-CDx) application, citing deficiencies in Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) and documented Form 483 deficiencies at third-party manufacturers. Whether the company concealed foundational weaknesses in the third-party supply chain and manufacturing processes. Total Stock Drop Telix ADSs fell sharply following these regulatory revelations. Whether investors who purchased TLX ADSs during the Class Period (Feb. 21, 2025 – Aug. 28, 2025) are entitled to damages.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 9, 2026.

