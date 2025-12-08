MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As flu season continues across the United States, internal medicine physician and hospitalist Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, is drawing renewed attention to practical ways individuals can strengthen their defenses before illness strikes.

In a recent article in Health News Tribune titled“Preparing for Flu Season: Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, on Strengthening Immunity Before Illness Strikes,” Dr. Duhon outlines core strategies for supporting immune health ahead of peak flu activity. These include a nutrient-rich diet, adequate sleep, stress management, regular moderate exercise, good hygiene, and annual flu vaccination for high-risk individuals. Together, these habits create a stronger baseline for the body to respond to infection.

Building on that foundation, Dr. Duhon is also encouraging patients to think more critically about how they use vitamins and supplements during flu season, especially as more people reach for“immune-boosting” products in colder months.

“Many people assume that higher doses will give them stronger immunity,” says Dr. Duhon.“In reality, excessive or poorly chosen supplementation can create nutrient imbalances that work against the body's defenses. Smart supplementation is about precision, not volume.”

Dr. Duhon notes that research has shown certain nutrients can interfere with one another when taken in excess. For example, the National Institutes of Health states that consistently high zinc intake can reduce copper absorption over time, while too much vitamin D can contribute to elevated calcium levels in the blood, which may affect the kidneys and other organs. Used without medical guidance, these patterns can lead to avoidable health problems rather than better protection.

Instead of treating supplements as a shortcut, Dr. Gregory Duhon emphasizes that they should support foundational habits like balanced nutrition, hydration, physical activity, and quality sleep. He encourages individuals, especially those with chronic conditions or multiple medications, to review their supplement regimen with a doctor and, when appropriate, use lab testing to identify true deficiencies before starting or escalating doses.

The broader message aligns with Dr. Duhon's preventive-care philosophy: plan ahead, rely on evidence, and build resilience consistently rather than reacting only when symptoms appear.

About Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD

Dr. Gregory Duhon, MD, is an Internal Medicine Physician and Hospitalist with extensive experience in critical care, emergency medicine, and crisis response. He is recognized for his patient-centered approach and commitment to preventive healthcare, metabolic wellness, and evidence-based strategies for long-term health optimization. Outside of medicine, Dr. Duhon enjoys training for Ironman competitions, exploring different cultures through travel, experimenting with gourmet cooking, and cultivating exotic passion fruit.