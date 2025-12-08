Tomorrow World Unveils Dh8b Realty Projects Pipeline

Global investment firm Tomorrow World Group has unveiled an ambitious Dh8 billion real-estate development pipeline, setting the stage for a dramatic transformation of Dubai's skyline beginning in 2026.

The announcement underscores the company's 20-year legacy in Dubai and marks its transition from investor to full-fledged developer focused on shaping the city's future.

Between 2026 and 2028, Tomorrow World plans to launch more than 20 projects - a mix of luxury waterfront residential communities and modern commercial landmarks. Among the first slated for release are Tomorrow 166, a boutique residential enclave on Dubai Islands designed for families and investors looking for refined island living; and Tomorrow Commercial Tower in International City, a Grade A commercial building intended to set a new benchmark for office real estate with smart-technology integration and high-end amenities.

“This pipeline is more than just buildings - it's our commitment to Dubai's long-term future,” said Xu Ma, founder and chairman of Tomorrow World Real Estate Development.“For two decades we've believed in Dubai's potential. Now, with these new projects, we aim to contribute to the city's next chapter with purpose-driven, design-led developments.”

All projects will be self-funded and executed with established contractors, consultants and vendors, aligning with the city's 2040 Urban Master Plan to ensure quality and sustainability.

The announcement comes at a time when Dubai's real-estate market is riding a wave of historic growth, underlining why developers like Tomorrow World are doubling down on new supply. According to recent data, total property sales in Dubai reached Dh559.4 billion by the end of October 2025 - already surpassing full-year 2024 figures. The market logged a record 178,244 transactions year-to-date, setting the stage for 2025 to become the busiest year in the city's history.

Residential real estate continues to drive the surge: apartments accounted for Dh30.2 billion of sales, while villas saw Dh10.9 billion - both segments showing robust growth. The average price per square foot climbed to around Dh1,692, reflecting a 6.7 per cent increase year-on-year. Demand remains strong among both investors and end-users, particularly for waterfront, luxury and lifestyle-oriented developments - precisely the kind of supply Tomorrow World is offering.

Commercial and land segments are also thriving. In October alone, notable plot sales and commercial-property deals contributed substantially to overall market value, indicating robust demand beyond purely residential use.

Analysts say the appeal lies not only in price growth but in Dubai's evolving status as a global lifestyle and business hub. Factors such as investor-friendly regulations, a growing expatriate population, and strategic infrastructure investments have all helped sustain momentum.

Tomorrow World's entrance into large-scale development comes at a moment when demand continues to outpace supply, especially in premium waterfront and mixed-use communities. As the city prepares for its next phase of growth, the Dh8 billion pipeline could address both investor appetite and long-term demand for high-quality living and working spaces.

With Dubai's market showing no signs of cooling, Tomorrow World's timing aligns with wider industry confidence in sustained capital appreciation. The company's commitment to delivering self-funded, design-led, forward-thinking projects could position it among the next generation of developers shaping Dubai's urban identity.