Abu Dhabi Audience Erupts For Idris Elba As Actor Calls To 'Correct' African Narratives

​Idris Elba walked onto the Bridge Summit stage on a wave of cheers - and an unmistakable African ululation from moderator Dr Julie Gichuru - before settling into a wide-ranging conversation that moved from the power of storytelling to the urgency of repairing Africa's global narrative.

“A bridge, a connecting device, a two-way street,” is how the acclaimed actor, producer, DJ, and creative entrepreneur described himself as he spoke before a packed Abu Dhabi audience that included policymakers, industry leaders and young content creators.

Born in the UK to Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean parents, Elba said his life's work has become inseparable from linking cultures, correcting misconceptions and opening opportunities for the next generation.

Reflecting on playing roles that range“from drug dealers to presidents,” Elba said his craft is fundamentally about bringing humanity to stories that shape how the world understands people and cultures.

“What starts off on a page becomes a human being via my body... a bridging device for entertainment, for education, for understanding,” he said. That, he noted, has pushed him into rooms not traditionally occupied by actors, where he now finds himself discussing media, representation and youth aspiration.“I find myself being a beacon for young people that also want to be in this industry.”

But his mission has sharpened in recent years, using storytelling to counter entrenched misconceptions about Africa.“I find myself very compelled to be part of the course corrections of what my culture is, who Africans are.”

Fixing the system

Elba spoke extensively about the structural weaknesses holding back creators across the continent, from lack of ownership frameworks to missing distribution pathways. He pointed to the need for effective creative policies - something he said even major countries still lack.

“If you ask anybody about Sierra Leone or Ghana, their perception often comes from a story given to them.” Film and media policy, he argued, are tools to expand and correct those narratives.

His answer has been Akupe, his initiative to support young African creatives.“It's about the tools for creation, the infrastructure pieces we need for stories to live.” One of its functions, he explained, is helping creators resolve payment and connectivity issues that make it hard to monetise work on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Elba urged policymakers to recognise the“soft power” of their creative sectors. He pointed to South Korea's global cultural surge as proof of what coordinated policy, distribution and marketing can unlock.“It's really important that we learn from each other.”

Acceptance of African stories, he stressed, must also grow.“If a young African tells a story about their village, is our acceptance the same? Acceptance is part of education.”

Africa's untold stories are greatest opportunity

Asked about the potential he sees when working with African content creators, Elba said the continent's diversity is an advantage waiting to be harnessed.

Using a viral visual of world flight paths - where Africa appeared nearly blank - he said:“It seems that is the opportunity to propagate what is amazing about this continent.” He sees fertile ground in gaming, tech and storytelling:“Our cultures have so many untold stories. I'm overwhelmed by how these stories can be told.”

Pointing to Afrobeats as a case study, he said its rise was powered by young producers who built music on laptops and shared it straight to mobile devices - instinct, innovation and connectivity combining into a global movement.“That is the opportunity, in my opinion; the mechanisms of delivery and valuing the importance of life.”

AI, misinformation and 'trusting our instincts'

Turning to artificial intelligence, Elba warned that misinformation is“the most dangerous” threat amplified by AI tools.“The biggest misconceptions about Africa are based on misinformation - and AI can propel that weapon.” He called for strong policymaking and education systems that teach young people to discern what is real and what is artificial.

But he cautioned against fear.“We have actual intelligence. We should trust that a little bit more.” AI, he said, is“a tool,” not a replacement for human creativity.

hilanthropy, advocacy and 'just doing the work'

Elba also spoke about The Elba Foundation, created with his wife as a single vessel to address requests for support. It focuses on gender equality, youth issues and food security - areas he said frequently intersect with African challenges.

“Every conversation we have today is a form of advocacy positioning. Let's start that conversation with intent and build a practical way forward.”

Asked to imagine a headline describing the world if communicators“get it right,” Elba said he hopes for a future where storytelling leads to deeper mutual understanding.“We will see less conflict across Africa. We can educate youth to do this transition without conflict, with purpose, redesign how people see Africa.”

Dr Gichuru closed the session by calling him“son of Africa,” thanking him for using his voice to speak“for Africa and the quantum world.”

'Idris Elba became a standard for resiliency'

Among the audience was Emeka Bah, Experiential Lead at CHOSEN FEW Limited, who once worked as Elba's lighting stand-in on a Star Trek film. He said he travelled specifically to see the actor again.

“I'm here to see specifically Mr Elba. I happened to shoot a movie with him about a decade ago. I was a stand-in double for lighting purposes - very interesting man.” Bah, who like Elba, is the son of African immigrants, said the actor's message of humility and authenticity resonated deeply.

“Authenticity is what he preached the most; never forgetting to keep your feet on the ground. Stay humble. Stay focused.” For Bah, Elba's late-career rise is part of what makes him iconic:“He has become one of the standards by which resiliency is measured.”