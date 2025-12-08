UAE Ministry Withdraws Recognition For Midocean University After Discovering Major Violations

The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has withdrawn recognition of all qualifications issued by Midocean University, which operates an executive office in Fujairah.

The move follows a joint compliance inspection with the Fujairah Free Zone Authority (FFZA), where officials identified fundamental violations in the university's operational mechanisms and its delivery of academic programmes, as well as failures to meet national standards.

Compliance inspection uncovers major violations

According to the Ministry, the university's executive office in Fujairah had been offering registration services and conducting educational programmes without obtaining the necessary accreditation. Inspectors also found that the institution had been engaging in activities“that do not align with the legislation governing higher education institutions”.

These activities included offering online academic programmes without a proper quality-assurance mechanism, along with significant discrepancies between student and programme data and what was observed onsite. The extent of the mismatch raised further concerns about the reliability and transparency of its academic records.

Following the inspection, MoHESR carried out a full verification and technical assessment. Based on the evaluation, the Ministry said it made the decision to withdraw recognition for all qualifications issued by the university, changing its status in the official recognition lists to“not accredited”.

Ministry says move protects students and academic integrity

Officials noted that the decision was essential to safeguard students and the wider academic community. The Ministry reiterated that it aims to ensure that all educational institutions adhere to the regulatory standards that maintain a trustworthy learning environment while preventing unlicensed or misleading educational activities.”

The Ministry has also urged students and parents to confirm that academic institutions and their programmes are licensed and accredited before enrolment.

The verification can be done through MoHESR's official website or by contacting the Ministry's Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.