Bridge Summit, Abu Dhabi: Arab Actresses Call For More Women Writers To Reshape Roles

Women actors in the region are taking on stronger roles on and off the screen, but industry change will not be complete without more women writing those stories, Arab actresses stressed during a panel at Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Gihan El Shamashergy, an Egyptian actress and multidisciplinary artist known for performances that centre on emotional truth and human connection, echoed this sentiment. She emphasised that many roles written for women still reflect a male perspective, creating a gap between reality and representation.

“A lot of women characters are written by men. The feeling on the page can be different from what women actually experience,” she said.“We still need more women screenwriters so emotions reach audiences the right way.”

Bridge Summit 2025, featuring El Shamashergy and Alraisi, is being held at Abu Dhabi's Adnec Centre. The event brings together global creators, filmmakers, media leaders, and investors to explore representation, storytelling, and the evolving role of women across the region.

She added that stereotypes continue to limit women on screen.“Often the girl is the love interest or the one who is only there to decorate the film,” she said.“We want roles that show who we are, not roles that minimise us.”

El Shamashergy noted that each era carries its own struggles.“Every generation has its story. Women today face challenges that are different from those of women 50 years ago, and that needs to be reflected on screen.”

Continuing the discussion, Omani actress and television personality Buthaina Alraisi offered another perspective, noting that she sees progress in the portrayal of women in Gulf drama and across the Arab world. However, she also believes growth must be matched with better options for actors.

“This year I did not take any work,” she said.“I received many offers, but I did not see myself in them. The options are not at the level we aim for. We need stronger writing and more variety in the roles for women.”

Alraisi said that while more women writers are emerging, stereotypical female characters still dominate scripts. She added that opportunities like the Bridge Summit allow actors to directly address producers and decision makers about the need for better storytelling.

“We are happy with the progress,” she said.“Now we want to push it further.”