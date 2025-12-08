GCO, Web Summit Media Team Host Briefing For 2026 Edition

The Government Communications Office (GCO) and the Web Summit Media Team co-hosted a media briefing today for Doha-based journalists ahead of the event's 2026 edition.

Described as“the first session of its kind,” the briefing was designed to support and guide media representatives in preparation for the upcoming summit, slated for February 1-4, 2026, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The Web Summit Media Team discussed a comprehensive onboarding and an operational overview, along with insights on how to help participating media make the most of their news coverage and maximise output.

Yesterday's session covered registration and logistics procedures from obtaining media accreditation and requesting interviews with speakers to reserving interview booths, accessing the press release portal, and understanding coverage guidelines, among others.

The Web Summit Media Team also shared what global audiences are currently interested in, helping local media tailor their content effectively. This includes 14 tracks: AI Summit, Fintech Summit, Marketing Summit, New Energy Summit, New Venture Summit, Corporate Innovation Summit, New Media Summit, Machine Summit, Sport Summit, Experience Summit, Government Summit, Growth Summit, Startup University, and Health Summit.

Web Summit Qatar is becoming one of the Middle East's largest gatherings of international media, touted as a prime setting for in-depth conversations with leaders in tech and business, and for sourcing updates on where humankind is headed next.