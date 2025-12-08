Govt Drafts Shram Shakti Niti 2025 To Strengthen Worker Welfare & Employment Ecosystem

MENAFN - KNN India)The government on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that it has prepared the draft 'Shram Shakti Niti 2025' – National Labour & Employment Policy, aimed at creating a fair, inclusive, and future-ready labour ecosystem.

Comprehensive Vision for Worker Welfare

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said the draft policy provides a broad vision to enhance worker welfare and resilience, with special attention to women, informal sector workers, and the self-employed.

Positioned as a cornerstone of India's long-term goal of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the policy seeks to integrate legal protections, social security, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

An integrated single-window system is proposed to ensure workers receive comprehensive benefits, including health coverage, pensions, maternity support, and life or accidental insurance, the minister said.

The policy also reinforces worker rights and aims to streamline delivery of social security entitlements.

Focus on Emerging Sectors and Green Jobs

A key objective of Shram Shakti Niti 2025 is employment generation in technology-driven and sustainable sectors.

The draft promotes skilling and reskilling for green jobs, adoption of AI-enabled workplace safety systems, and creation of new livelihoods in low-carbon and sustainable industries.

The policy also emphasises cooperative federalism, evidence-based policymaking, and digital transparency, providing a framework for coordinated action between the Centre, States, and social partners to ensure equitable growth.

Consultative Process

As part of the formulation process, the Government conducted tripartite consultations, receiving inputs from major trade unions including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

(KNN Bureau)