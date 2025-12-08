USD/MXN Analysis 08/12: Lower Trend Sustains (Chart)
However, the intriguing ingredient for the USD/MXN is the knowledge even without an aggressive Federal Reserve, the currency pair has been able to trend lower. So even if Powell expresses uncertainty – which he likes to do – the USD/MXN may find more ways to discount the risk premium that built into the currency pair with a great deal of velocity in the summer and fall of 2024.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewMid and Long-Term Views are Not Short-Term GuaranteesWhere it gets tricky for day traders is trying to figure out what the sentiment of large players will be in the short-term. While it appears many financial institutions still think the USD/MXN is likely still too high and has further room to traverse lower, short-term turbulence can last for one to three days, sometimes a week and even a handful of weeks.
- Choppiness is likely to be seen near-term because financial institutions have already sold the USD/MXN rather steadily the past few days. The ability to sustain value below the 18.20000 will be looked upon as important. The next target below is the 18.10000 ratio and that hasn't been done since July of 2024. Risk taking tactics with solid management are highly encouraged. Traders without deep pockets should not get greedy because intraday movements can wipe out profits quickly.
