403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Forex Today 08/12: Precious Metals, Stocks Continue To Rise
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Precious metals are looking much more bullish after rising last week, led upwards by Silver, which briefly traded at a new all-time high last Friday above $59.25. Trend and momentum traders will want to be long of Silver and might be thinking about getting long of Gold too, although this is some way off its recent record high price. Stock markets have continued to edge higher, although the moves are mostly relatively small and remain below recent all-time highs, although the price is action is starting to look more decisively bullish as I write. The S&P 500 Index is now within sight of its record high which was made a few weeks ago. In the Forex market, since the Tokyo open the Australian Dollar has been the strongest major currency while the Euro has been the weakest, although the numbers are relatively small to pretty meaningless. The USD/MXN currency pair is testing very long-term lows. Many Forex brokers pay positive swap on short positions, which could make this an attractive carry trade. Bitcoin is looking more bullish after making another higher low at the support level of $88,487. It will look more attractive to traders wanting to go long above the resistance level at $93,808. Japan is attracting some attention as its economic data continue to look increasingly supportive of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan at its policy meeting later this month. However, the USD/JPY currency pair has printed supportive price action over recent days, calling a bullish move for the Yen into question. ECB Member Schnabel has made comments suggesting that the Bank is more likely to hike than cut its interest rate when it next makes a change. This is a small hawkish tilt for the Euro, which is a little higher against most currencies as the London open approaches. It is a public holiday in Italy today Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment