Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Newsroom Panama Quick Reads For December 8 And 9 Of 2025 - Updates As News Happens. Check Back. -

Newsroom Panama Quick Reads For December 8 And 9 Of 2025 - Updates As News Happens. Check Back. -


2025-12-08 02:10:32
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Mulino Lands in Oslo to Attend the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony, Support Maria Corina Machado and Meet with King Harald

President José Raúl Mulino (left) arrived in Oslo, Norway, on Monday, December 8.

The Prison Bill in Panama: $36 a Day for Each Prisoner

There are approximately 24,000 people deprived of their liberty in the country. La Nueva Joya prison has a capacity for 5,000 inmates. The supply of food to penitentiary centers gained public notoriety this week, after the Ministry of Government (Mingob) received proposals for two tenders intended to supply the prisons of Panama and Colón, whose combined amounts amount to 243.2 million dollars.

Food in 'New Hope' Colón Prison in Panama: Two Bids Seek to Secure a $33.6 Million Contract

These bids are part of the tendering process promoted by the Ministry of Government, which seeks to ensure the provision of the service for about six years.

Boat with More Than a Thousand Packages of Drugs Intercepted on San Jose Island

Drugs seized south of San José Island in Panama.

MENAFN08122025000218011062ID1110453675



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search