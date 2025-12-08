Newsroom Panama Quick Reads For December 8 And 9 Of 2025 - Updates As News Happens. Check Back. -
President José Raúl Mulino (left) arrived in Oslo, Norway, on Monday, December 8.
The Prison Bill in Panama: $36 a Day for Each Prisoner
There are approximately 24,000 people deprived of their liberty in the country. La Nueva Joya prison has a capacity for 5,000 inmates. The supply of food to penitentiary centers gained public notoriety this week, after the Ministry of Government (Mingob) received proposals for two tenders intended to supply the prisons of Panama and Colón, whose combined amounts amount to 243.2 million dollars.
Food in 'New Hope' Colón Prison in Panama: Two Bids Seek to Secure a $33.6 Million Contract
These bids are part of the tendering process promoted by the Ministry of Government, which seeks to ensure the provision of the service for about six years.
Boat with More Than a Thousand Packages of Drugs Intercepted on San Jose Island
Drugs seized south of San José Island in Panama.
