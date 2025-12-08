Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DATAGROUP SE Has Appointed Laura Schröder To The Supervisory Board


2025-12-08 02:08:52
DATAGROUP SE has appointed Laura Schröder to the Supervisory Board
DATAGROUP SE has appointed Laura Schröder to the Supervisory Board

Pliezhausen, December 8, 2025 – DATAGROUP SE (“DATAGROUP”), a leading German IT service provider, today announced that Laura Schröder, Managing Director at KKR, has joined the company's Supervisory Board with immediate effect, following her appointment by the court. She succeeds Manfred Boschatzke, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board effective on 29 November 2025.

Laura Schröder joined KKR, a leading global investment firm offering alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions, in 2021 as part of the European Private Equity team. As Managing Director, she has led numerous investments in Germany, with a particular focus on the IT services sector. Previously, she worked at Advent International and began her career at 3i Group in 2011. She holds an MA in Banking and Finance from the University of St. Gallen.

In November 2025, KKR became a strategic partner of DATAGROUP through its investment alongside founder and Supervisory Board Chairman Max H.-H. Schaber, supporting the company's growth and strengthening its position as a leading provider of secure and sovereign IT services.

About DATAGROUP
DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.

08.12.2025 CET/CEST
